Starting grid for the 2024 24h of Le Mans today: How the race will start
The starting grid for the 2024 24h of Le Mans race.
The starting grid for the 2024 24h of Le Mans is led by the #6 Porsche of Kevin Estre, Andre Lottere and Laurens Vanthoor.
Estre was the driver chosen by the world championship leaders for Hyperpole, and what a decision it was from the German manufacturer as Estre snatched pole from Cadillac with his final push lap.
Second was the #2 Cadillac driven by Alex Lynn, however, Lynn, Alex Palou and Earl Bamber will start seventh after carrying over a five-place grid penalty from Spa.
That means darling of the French crowd, Sebastien Bourdais and the #3 Cadillac will start alongside the #6 Porsche on the front row.
The second row is an all-Ferrari one as the #51 will start ahead of the #50 machine.
Antonio Fuoco looked poised to fight for pole until red flags halted his charge in Hyperpole.
The full grid goes as followed.
|2024 24H Le Mans - Full starting grid
|Pos
|Team
|Number
|Drivers
|Grid
|Misc
|Overall
|1
|Porsche Penske Motorsport
|#6
|Kévin Estre, André Lotterer, Laurens Vanthoor
|Pole
|Hypercar
|2
|Cadillac Racing
|#3
|Sebastien Bourdais, Renger van der Zande, Scott Dixon
|2
|Hypercar
|3
|Ferrari AF Corse
|#51
|Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Antonio Giovinazzi
|3
|Hypercar
|4
|Ferrari AF Corse
|#50
|Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina, Nicklas Nielsen
|4
|Hypercar
|5
|Alpine Endurance Team
|#35
|Paul-Loup Chatin, Ferdinand Habsburg-Lothringen, Charles Milesi
|5
|Hypercar
|6
|BMW M Team WRT
|#15
|Dries Vanthoor, Raffaele Marciello, Marco Wittmann
|6
|Hypercar
|7
|Cadillac Racing
|#2
|Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn, Alex Palou
|7
|Hypercar
|8
|Hertz Team Jota
|#12
|William Stevens, Norman Nato, Callum Ilott
|8
|Hypercar
|9
|Alpine Endurance Team
|#36
|Nicolas Lapierre, Mick Schumacher, Matthieu Vaxivière
|9
|Hypercar
|10
|Porsche Penske Motorsport
|#5
|Matt Campbell, Michael Christensen, Frédéric Makowiecki
|10
|Hypercar
|11
|Toyota Gazoo Racing
|#8
|Sébastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley, Ryo Hirakawa
|11
|Hypercar
|12
|AF Corse
|#83
|Robert Kubica, Robert Shwartzman, Yifei Ye
|12
|Hypercar
|13
|Lamborghini Iron Lynx
|#63
|Mirko Bortolotti, Daniil Kvyat, Edoardo Mortara
|13
|Hypercar
|14
|Proton Competition
|#99
|Neel Jani, Harry Tincknell, Julien Andlauer
|14
|Hypercar
|15
|Peugeot Totalenergies
|#93
|Jean-Eric Vergne, Mikkel Jensen, Nico Müller
|15
|Hypercar
|16
|BMW M Team WRT
|#20
|Sheldon van der Linde, Robin Frijns, René Rast
|16
|Hypercar
|17
|Hertz Team Jota
|#38
|Oliver Rasmussen, Philip Hanson, Jenson Button
|17
|Hypercar
|18
|Whelan Cadillac Racing
|#311
|Luis Felipe Derani, Jack Aitken, Felipe Drugovich
|18
|Hypercar
|19
|Porsche Penske Motorsport
|#4
|Mathieu Jaminet, Felipe Nasr, Nick Tandy
|19
|Hypercar
|20
|Peugeot Totalenergies
|#94
|Stoffel Vandoorne, Paul Di Resta, Loïc Duval
|20
|Hypercar
|21
|Lamborghini Iron Lynx
|#19
|Romain Grosjean, Andrea Caldarelli, Matteo Cairoli
|21
|Hypercar
|22
|Isotta Franchini
|#11
|Carl Wattana Bennett, Jean-Karl Vernay, Antonio Serravalle
|22
|Hypercar
|23
|Toyota Gazoo Racing
|#7
|Jose Maria Lopez, Kamui Kobayashi, Nyck de Vries
|23
|Hypercar
|24
|AO by TF
|#14
|PJ Hyett, Louis Delétraz, Alex Quinn
|24
|LMP2
|25
|IDEC Sport
|#28
|Paul Lafargue, Job van Uitert, Reshad de Gerus
|25
|LMP2
|26
|Panis Racing
|#65
|Rodrigo Sales, Mathias Beche, Scott Huffaker
|26
|LMP2
|27
|United Autosports
|#22
|Oliver Jarvis, Bijoy Garg, Nolan Siegel
|27
|LMP2
|28
|United Autosports USA
|#23
|Ben Keating, Filipe Albuquerque, Ben Hanley
|28
|LMP2
|29
|Cool Racing
|#37
|Lorenzo Fluxa, Malthe Jakobsen, Ritomo Miyata
|29
|LMP2
|30
|DKR Engineering
|#33
|Alexander Mattschull, Rene Binder, Laurents Horr
|30
|LMP2
|31
|Vector Sport
|#10
|Ryan Cullen, Patrick Pilet, Stéphane Richelmi
|31
|LMP2
|32
|AF Corse
|#183
|François Perrodo, Ben Barnicoat, Nicolas Varrone
|32
|LMP2
|33
|Nielsen Racing
|#24
|Fabio Scherer, David Heinemeier Hansson, Kyffin Simpson
|33
|LMP2
|34
|Inter Europol Competition
|#34
|Jakub Smiechowski, Vladislav Lomko, Clément Novalak
|34
|LMP2
|35
|Proton Competition
|#9
|Jonas Ried, Maceo Capietto, Bent Viscaal
|35
|LMP2
|36
|Duqeuine Team
|#30
|John Falb, James Allen, Jean-Baptiste Simmenauer
|36
|LMP2
|37
|Cool Racing
|#47
|Naveen Rao, Matthew Bell, Frederik Vesti
|37
|LMP2
|38
|Algarve Pro Racing
|#25
|Matthias Kaiser, Olli Caldwell, Roman De Angelis
|38
|LMP2
|39
|Crowdstrike Racing by APR
|#45
|George Kurtz, Colin Braun, Nicky Catsburg
|39
|LMP2
|40
|Inception Racing
|#70
|Brendan Iribe, Ollie Millroy, Frederik Schandorff
|40
|LMGT3
|41
|Manthey Purerxing
|#92
|Aliaksandr Malykhin, Joel Sturm, Klaus Bachler
|41
|LMGT3
|42
|JMW Motorsport
|#66
|Giacomo Petrobelli, Larry Ten Voorde, Salih Yoluc
|42
|LMGT3
|43
|Proton Competition
|#77
|Ryan Hardwick, Zacharie Robichon, Benjamin Barker
|43
|LMGT3
|44
|Heart of Racing Team
|#27
|Ian James, Daniel Mancinelli, Alex Riberas
|44
|LMGT3
|45
|D'Station Racing
|#777
|Satoshi Hoshino, Erwan Bastard, Marco Sorensen
|45
|LMGT3
|46
|TF Sport
|#82
|Hiroshi Koizumi, Sébastien Baud, Daniel Juncadella
|46
|LMGT3
|47
|Iron Lynx
|#60
|Claudio Schiavoni, Matteo Cressoni, Franck Perera
|47
|LMGT3
|48
|Iron Dames
|#85
|Sarah Bovy, Michelle Gatting, Doriane Pin
|48
|LMGT3
|49
|Akkodis ASP Team
|#87
|Takeshi Kimura, Esteban Masson, Jack Hawksworth
|49
|LMGT3
|50
|United Autosports
|#59
|James Cottingham, Nicolas Costa, Grégoire Saucy
|50
|LMGT3
|51
|Team WRT
|#46
|Ahmad Al Harthy, Valentino Rossi, Maxime Martin
|51
|LMGT3
|52
|Vista AF Corse
|#54
|Thomas Flohr, Francesco Castellacci, Davide Rigon
|52
|LMGT3
|53
|Proton Competition
|#44
|John Hartshorne, Ben Tuck, Christopher Mies
|53
|LMGT3
|54
|Team WRT
|#31
|Darren Leung, Sean Gelael, Augusto Farfus
|54
|LMGT3
|55
|Manthey EMA
|#91
|Yasser Shahin, Morris Schuring, Richard Lietz
|55
|LMGT3
|56
|Proton Competition
|#88
|Giorgio Roda, Mikkel Pedersen, Dennis Olsen
|56
|LMGT3
|57
|TF Sport
|#81
|Tom Van Rompuy, Rui Andrade, Charlie Eastwood
|57
|LMGT3
|58
|United Autosports
|#95
|Hiroshi Hamaguchi, Nicolas Pino, Marino Sato
|58
|LMGT3
|60
|Spirit of Race
|#155
|Johnny Laursen, Conrad Laursen, Jordan Taylor
|59
|LMGT3
|61
|Akkodis ASP Team
|#78
|Arnold Robin, Timur Boguslavskiy, Kelvin Van Der Linde
|60
|LMGT3
|62
|Vista AF Corse
|#55
|François Heriau, Simon Mann, Alessio Rovera
|61
|LMGT3
|63
|GR Racing
|#86
|Michael Wainwright, Daniel Serra, Riccardo Pera
|62
|LMGT3