Starting grid for the 2024 24h of Le Mans today: How the race will start

The starting grid for the 2024 24h of Le Mans is led by the #6 Porsche of Kevin Estre, Andre Lottere and Laurens Vanthoor.

Estre was the driver chosen by the world championship leaders for Hyperpole, and what a decision it was from the German manufacturer as Estre snatched pole from Cadillac with his final push lap.

Second was the #2 Cadillac driven by Alex Lynn, however, Lynn, Alex Palou and Earl Bamber will start seventh after carrying over a five-place grid penalty from Spa.

That means darling of the French crowd, Sebastien Bourdais and the #3 Cadillac will start alongside the #6 Porsche on the front row.

The second row is an all-Ferrari one as the #51 will start ahead of the #50 machine.

Antonio Fuoco looked poised to fight for pole until red flags halted his charge in Hyperpole.

The full grid goes as followed.