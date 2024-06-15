Starting grid for the 2024 24h of Le Mans today: How the race will start

The starting grid for the 2024 24h of Le Mans race.

Porsche Le Mans
Porsche Le Mans

The starting grid for the 2024 24h of Le Mans is led by the #6 Porsche of Kevin Estre, Andre Lottere and Laurens Vanthoor.

Estre was the driver chosen by the world championship leaders for Hyperpole, and what a decision it was from the German manufacturer as Estre snatched pole from Cadillac with his final push lap. 

Second was the #2 Cadillac driven by Alex Lynn, however, Lynn, Alex Palou and Earl Bamber will start seventh after carrying over a five-place grid penalty from Spa.

That means darling of the French crowd, Sebastien Bourdais and the #3 Cadillac will start alongside the #6 Porsche on the front row.

The second row is an all-Ferrari one as the #51 will start ahead of the #50 machine.

Antonio Fuoco looked poised to fight for pole until red flags halted his charge in Hyperpole.

The full grid goes as followed.

2024 24H Le Mans - Full starting grid 
PosTeamNumberDriversGridMisc
Overall 
1Porsche Penske Motorsport#6Kévin Estre, André Lotterer, Laurens VanthoorPoleHypercar
2Cadillac Racing#3Sebastien Bourdais, Renger van der Zande, Scott Dixon2Hypercar
3Ferrari AF Corse#51Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Antonio Giovinazzi3Hypercar
4Ferrari AF Corse#50Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina, Nicklas Nielsen4Hypercar
5Alpine Endurance Team#35Paul-Loup Chatin, Ferdinand Habsburg-Lothringen, Charles Milesi5Hypercar
6BMW M Team WRT#15Dries Vanthoor, Raffaele Marciello, Marco Wittmann6Hypercar
7Cadillac Racing#2Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn, Alex Palou7Hypercar
8Hertz Team Jota#12William Stevens, Norman Nato, Callum Ilott8Hypercar
9Alpine Endurance Team#36Nicolas Lapierre, Mick Schumacher, Matthieu Vaxivière9Hypercar
10Porsche Penske Motorsport#5Matt Campbell, Michael Christensen, Frédéric Makowiecki10Hypercar
11Toyota Gazoo Racing#8Sébastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley, Ryo Hirakawa11Hypercar
12AF Corse#83Robert Kubica, Robert Shwartzman, Yifei Ye12Hypercar
13Lamborghini Iron Lynx#63Mirko Bortolotti, Daniil Kvyat, Edoardo Mortara13Hypercar
14Proton Competition#99Neel Jani, Harry Tincknell, Julien Andlauer14Hypercar
15Peugeot Totalenergies#93Jean-Eric Vergne, Mikkel Jensen, Nico Müller15Hypercar
16BMW M Team WRT#20Sheldon van der Linde, Robin Frijns, René Rast16Hypercar
17Hertz Team Jota#38Oliver Rasmussen, Philip Hanson, Jenson Button17Hypercar
18Whelan Cadillac Racing#311Luis Felipe Derani, Jack Aitken, Felipe Drugovich18Hypercar
19Porsche Penske Motorsport#4Mathieu Jaminet, Felipe Nasr, Nick Tandy19Hypercar
20Peugeot Totalenergies#94Stoffel Vandoorne, Paul Di Resta, Loïc Duval20Hypercar
21Lamborghini Iron Lynx#19Romain Grosjean, Andrea Caldarelli, Matteo Cairoli21Hypercar
22Isotta Franchini#11Carl Wattana Bennett, Jean-Karl Vernay, Antonio Serravalle22Hypercar
23Toyota Gazoo Racing#7Jose Maria Lopez, Kamui Kobayashi, Nyck de Vries23Hypercar
24AO by TF#14PJ Hyett, Louis Delétraz, Alex Quinn24LMP2
25IDEC Sport#28Paul Lafargue, Job van Uitert, Reshad de Gerus25LMP2
26Panis Racing#65Rodrigo Sales, Mathias Beche, Scott Huffaker26LMP2
27United Autosports#22Oliver Jarvis, Bijoy Garg, Nolan Siegel27LMP2
28United Autosports USA#23Ben Keating, Filipe Albuquerque, Ben Hanley28LMP2
29Cool Racing#37Lorenzo Fluxa, Malthe Jakobsen, Ritomo Miyata29LMP2
30DKR Engineering#33Alexander Mattschull, Rene Binder, Laurents Horr30LMP2
31Vector Sport#10Ryan Cullen, Patrick Pilet, Stéphane Richelmi31LMP2
32AF Corse#183François Perrodo, Ben Barnicoat, Nicolas Varrone32LMP2
33Nielsen Racing#24Fabio Scherer, David Heinemeier Hansson, Kyffin Simpson33LMP2
34Inter Europol Competition#34Jakub Smiechowski, Vladislav Lomko, Clément Novalak34LMP2
35Proton Competition#9Jonas Ried, Maceo Capietto, Bent Viscaal35LMP2
36Duqeuine Team#30John Falb, James Allen, Jean-Baptiste Simmenauer36LMP2
37Cool Racing#47Naveen Rao, Matthew Bell, Frederik Vesti37LMP2
38Algarve Pro Racing#25Matthias Kaiser, Olli Caldwell, Roman De Angelis38LMP2
39Crowdstrike Racing by APR#45George Kurtz, Colin Braun, Nicky Catsburg39LMP2
40Inception Racing#70Brendan Iribe, Ollie Millroy, Frederik Schandorff40LMGT3
41Manthey Purerxing#92Aliaksandr Malykhin, Joel Sturm, Klaus Bachler41LMGT3
42JMW Motorsport#66Giacomo Petrobelli, Larry Ten Voorde, Salih Yoluc42LMGT3
43Proton Competition#77Ryan Hardwick, Zacharie Robichon, Benjamin Barker43LMGT3
44Heart of Racing Team#27Ian James, Daniel Mancinelli, Alex Riberas44LMGT3
45D'Station Racing#777Satoshi Hoshino, Erwan Bastard, Marco Sorensen45LMGT3
46TF Sport#82Hiroshi Koizumi, Sébastien Baud, Daniel Juncadella46LMGT3
47Iron Lynx#60Claudio Schiavoni, Matteo Cressoni, Franck Perera47LMGT3
48Iron Dames#85Sarah Bovy, Michelle Gatting, Doriane Pin48LMGT3
49Akkodis ASP Team#87Takeshi Kimura, Esteban Masson, Jack Hawksworth49LMGT3
50United Autosports#59James Cottingham, Nicolas Costa, Grégoire Saucy50LMGT3
51Team WRT#46Ahmad Al Harthy, Valentino Rossi, Maxime Martin51LMGT3
52Vista AF Corse#54Thomas Flohr, Francesco Castellacci, Davide Rigon52LMGT3
53Proton Competition#44John Hartshorne, Ben Tuck, Christopher Mies53LMGT3
54Team WRT#31Darren Leung, Sean Gelael, Augusto Farfus54LMGT3
55Manthey EMA#91Yasser Shahin, Morris Schuring, Richard Lietz55LMGT3
56Proton Competition#88Giorgio Roda, Mikkel Pedersen, Dennis Olsen56LMGT3
57TF Sport#81Tom Van Rompuy, Rui Andrade, Charlie Eastwood57LMGT3
58United Autosports#95Hiroshi Hamaguchi, Nicolas Pino, Marino Sato58LMGT3
60Spirit of Race#155Johnny Laursen, Conrad Laursen, Jordan Taylor59LMGT3
61Akkodis ASP Team#78Arnold Robin, Timur Boguslavskiy, Kelvin Van Der Linde60LMGT3
62Vista AF Corse#55François Heriau, Simon Mann, Alessio Rovera61LMGT3
63GR Racing#86Michael Wainwright, Daniel Serra, Riccardo Pera62LMGT3

Read More

Latest News

Le Mans
News
4m ago
How to watch the 24 Hours of Le Mans 2024 today: Live stream for free
24 Hours of Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans
News
5m ago
Starting grid for the 2024 24h of Le Mans today: How the race will start
Porsche Le Mans
Porsche Le Mans
F1
News
1h ago
George Russell told to “hold back” after unnecessary “mistakes” admission
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 in the post race FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 in the post race FIA Press Conference…
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Fresh detail provided about “intention” to return MV Agusta to MotoGP
Brad Binder, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April
Brad Binder, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April
WSBK
News
12h ago
Jonathan Rea: “It’s been a difficult day", but Remy "really fast"
Jonathan Rea
Jonathan Rea

Latest News

WSBK
News
12h ago
Nicolo Bulega leads FP2 but needs “something more” | Alvaro Bautista: “Today was a bit strange”
Nicolo Bulega
Nicolo Bulega
WSBK
News
13h ago
Fastest Toprak shrugs off Friday tumble: “I'm feeling strong”
Toprak Razgatlioglu
Toprak Razgatlioglu
F1
News
14h ago
James Vowles teases ‘big name’ signings amid Williams F1 rebuild
James Vowles (GBR) Williams Racing Team Principal on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix,
James Vowles (GBR) Williams Racing Team Principal on the grid. Formula 1…
F1
News
16h ago
FIA rule tweak opens door for early Kimi Antonelli F1 debut
Andrea Kimi Antonelli (ITA) Mercedes AMG F1 Junior Driver. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte
Andrea Kimi Antonelli (ITA) Mercedes AMG F1 Junior Driver. Formula 1 World…