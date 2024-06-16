Toyota on top as battle with Porsche continues at Le Mans

Following a lengthy safety car period through the night due to heavy rain, Toyota gained the lead from Ferrari after the #83 was penalised for its involvement in the #15 BMW crashing out.

Robert Kubica, who was behind the wheel of the lead Ferrari at that time, is back in the AF Corse Ferrari which is still in contention.

However, several cars have now leapfrogged the #83 car as the #6 Porsche which started on pole, #7 Toyota and #50 Ferrari are all ahead of Kubica.

Conditions at Le Mans are still wet and while the leading Porsche has found pace through the night and early stages of this morning, Laurens Vanthoor has still been unable to pass Ryo Hirakawa in the #8 Toyota.

Both retiring before reaching the six-hour mark, both Hyercar Alpine’s are out, including the #36 machine of Mick Schumacher.

There’s also been heartbreak for MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi, after team-mate Ahmad Al Harthy crashed just before midnight, ending their hopes of a class win in LMGT3.

Currently last is the second BMW Hypercar of Sheldon Van Der Linde, Rene Rast and Robin Frijns after several issues.

There have only been eight retirements so far, including the above-mentioned #46 BMW driven by Rossi, and both Alpine cars.