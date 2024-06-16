Valentino Rossi's Team WRT #46 BMW suffers DNF in 24 Hours of Le Mans

Rossi's first 24 Hours of Le Mans race ended after teammate Ahmad Al Harty crashed out just after midnight.

Ahmad Al Harthy (OMN) / Valentino Rossi (ITA) / Maxime Martin (BEL) #46 Team WRT BMW M4 LMGT3
After leading in the opening hours of the 24 Hours of Le Mans race in the LMGT3 class, Valentino Rossi's dream of winning Le Mans as a rookie ended shortly after midnight. 

Rossi had completed his first stint in the car and handed over to teammate Ahmad Al Harty, placing the Team WRT #46 BMW in fifth place. 

Al Harty lost control of the car in the descent between the Dunlop chicane and the Tertre Rouge "S".

Despite their best efforts, the #46 BMW was unable to get back into the race after suffering too much damage from the collision with the wall.

As of 7:00 am (UK Time) - #8 Toyota #8 lead in the Hypercar class with eight hours of the race left to go in wet conditions.

