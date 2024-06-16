Ferrari, Toyota, Cadillac and Porsche all in contention with 3 hours to go

Ferrari, Toyota, Cadillac and Porsche are all still in the fight for victory at the 24 hours of Le Mans.

The battle for victory remains tight at the 2024 24 hours of Le Mans, as Ferrari leads from Toyota, Porsche and Cadillac.

Despite night racing, safety cars and heavy rain, four manufacturers remain in the hunt with three hours to go of this epic Le Mans race.

Positions at the top continue to change with pit stops taking place regularly.

Toyota did hold a 1-2 before the #7 pitted before a slow puncture resulted in another pit stop just a couple of laps later.

After changing driver’s the #8 Toyota lost out to the #50 Ferrari as Miguel Molina’s latest stop was for fuel only.

Yet to enter pit lane for his latest stop, the #2 Cadillac, which is currently being driven by Indycar star Alex Palou, leads by seven seconds.

Out of contention is the #83 Ferrari which led so much on Saturday’s early running.

A technical issue was the cause of the #83 dropping out of contention. There have been further retirements in the Hypercar class as the #3 Cadilalc and #4 Porsche are out of the race, joining both Alpine’s and the #15 BMW.

