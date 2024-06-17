Valentino Rossi “enjoyed being P1” at Le Mans, DNF “a big shame”

Valentino Rossi was first in the LMGT3 class for much of his opening stint in the #46 WRT BMW before a crash for his team-mate ended their hopes of victory.

Valentino Rossi Le Mans
Valentino Rossi Le Mans

Valentino Rossi was a major contender for the LMGT3 class win at Le Mans, however, a mistake by team-mate Ahmad Al Harthy just before midnight ended in retirement for the #46 car.

Battling for top spot during the opening stages, Al Harthy handed over the WRT BMW to Rossi who managed to keep hold of top spot for large parts of his lone stint.

But as rain fell, Al Harthy, who had remained on-track with slick tyres crashed and damaged the car beyond repairs.

“In the first part of the race, we were very competitive, we were able to recover a lot of positions, thanks to a good strategy and a consistent pace,” said Rossi.

“We led the race for 2-3 hours and I enjoyed very much being in P1!

“Unfortunately, the conditions worsened and Ahmad, on slicks on a wet track, made a mistake, and we had to retire. It’s a big shame.”

While it was a lost opportunity for the #46 car, the sister WRT BMW went on to claim second in the class.

Driving the #31 car, World Endurance specialists Augusto Farfus and Rene Rast were behind the wheel alongside two-time DTM champion Marco Wittmann.

Speaking after their podium finish, Farfus said: “I think that on Saturday morning, before the race start, nobody would have expected to be here, on the podium and in a great position to fight for the world title.

“Well done to BMW, Team WRT and all the guys. It’s all about teamwork and team effort.

“We kept it on the road during very difficult times in the night, but we were rewarded for the incredible strategy, pit stops and set-up. Now, let’s celebrate.”

Rast, who like Wittmann is a multi-time DTM champion and LMP2 runner-up at Le Mans, added: “Being in Le Mans is always the highlight of the year. For me, it was a very special honour to start as a driver of the #20 BMW M Hybrid V8 Art Car.

“The parade on Friday was as fantastically crazy as every year. From a sporting perspective, the race result was, of course, anything but satisfactory, as we had expected much more.

“We simply didn't implement it well and made too many mistakes. We need to improve on that.”

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
24m ago
Aleix Espargaro: ‘MotoGP bikes now like F1 cars, but our arms are the same’
Aleix Espargaro
Aleix Espargaro
Le Mans
News
25m ago
What impact did Romain Grosjean have on the 2024 Le Mans race?
Romain Grosjean (FRA). Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 18, Qatar Grand Prix, Doha, Qatar, Qualifying Day.-
Romain Grosjean (FRA). Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 18, Qatar Grand…
F1
News
46m ago
Red Bull terminate junior driver’s contract after only four races
Red Bull
Red Bull
F1
News
57m ago
Six-figure deal tipped for Ollie Bearman as next F1 outing edges closer
Oliver Bearman (GBR) Ferrari Reserve Driver. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal, Canada,
Oliver Bearman (GBR) Ferrari Reserve Driver. Formula 1 World Championship,…
F1
News
1h ago
Two big F1 drivers ruled out but “one name” touted for vacant 2025 Alpine seat
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A524 waves at the end of the race. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A524 waves at the end of the race…

Latest News

F1
News
1h ago
Mercedes warn next F1 races will be “sterner test” after strong Canada showing
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal, Canada, Race
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
WSBK
News
2h ago
Bonovo action BMW team to withdraw from WorldSBK at end of 2024
Bonovo action BMW team
Bonovo action BMW team
WSBK
News
2h ago
BMW confirm 2025 WorldSBK line-up as Michael Van Der Mark signs new deal
Michael van der Mark, Catalunya WorldSBK, 24 March
Michael van der Mark, Catalunya WorldSBK, 24 March
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Why is Tech3 switching from GASGAS to KTM for MotoGP 2025?
Pedro Acosta
Pedro Acosta