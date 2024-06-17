50 Ferrari trio left “speechless” after maiden Le Mans win

The #50 Ferrari made it back-to-back Le Mans wins for the Italian manufacturer, after the #51 secured victory on Ferrari’s lead class return last season.

Batling Porsche and Toyota all race, Ferrari’s off-set strategy positied them perfectly to counter Toyota’s moves, despite incurring a penalty late on due to an unsafe release in the pits.

The off-set in pit stops was because of the driver’s left door becoming loose, and Nickals Nielsen was unable to close it whilst driving.

Nielsen was at the wheel for both the start and end of the 24 hour race, said: “Fantastic! It really is a dream come true. The victory seemed very difficult for part of the race, even at the end, when we had a problem with the door.

“But then everything went well. I’m speechless. I’m very proud of everyone. The last lap was very long, impossible to imagine.

“I worried about avoiding any risks and getting to the finish line as quickly as possible. I just had to manage the lead.”

Antonio Fuoco, who like Nielsen had very strong pace at different stages of the race, was in tears as Nielsen brought the car across the finish line.

“We were perfect all weekend, so I think we deserve this victory,” added Fuoco. “It’s been a long wait since last year, so we can enjoy it thoroughly.

“The result is even better because we finished on the podium with the #51. The atmosphere here is always incredible, starting on the test day when you meet the fans with Ferrari flags.

“These aspects also provide extra motivation to give your best. Even during the race, at night, with the rain, it was lovely to see a big turnout from the public along the track, in the stands.

“It’s incredible how much passion you can experience. No words can capture this moment.”

Like Nielsen and Fuoco, Miguel Molina enjoyed his first taste of overall success at Le Mans.

Molina drove the #50 car several times and admitted this was a long-term goal that had been achieved.

Molina said: “We worked hard to achieve this goal. We wanted this victory for a long time.

“We realised we had a chance to fight for victory, and we gave everything. I am delighted because it’s the best day of my sporting career.”