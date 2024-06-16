How did Jenson Button fare at the 2024 Le Mans 24 hours race?

One of many big name drivers to compete in the most competitive Le Mans field ever, Jenson Button and the Jota Porsche team were strong throughout as they secured ninth place overall.

The #38 Hertz Jota car suffered a poor qualifying practice earlier in the week before making early progress in the race.

The same was true for the #12 Hertz Jota Porsche which also went on the attack in the opening stages.

Button, a Formula 1 world champion with Brawn in 2009, was last of the team’s three drivers to get into the car, doing so as the evening drew closer.

Button’s pace in the Posche was very strong, as was the case for his teammates as they managed to remain on the lead lap until the checkered flag dropped.

Had it not been for a drive through penalty late in the race, caused by Oliver Rasmussen due to excessive track limits, the #38 car could have fought with it’s sister car the #12 for P8.

Button first competed at Le Mans in 2023, driving an Innovative car for the Hendrick Motorsports team.

2024 was Button’s first experience in the Hypercar class, and his top ten result was also his first at the historic race.