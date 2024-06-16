How did Jenson Button fare at the 2024 Le Mans 24 hours race?

Jenson Button claimed P9 at the 2024 Le Mans 24 hours race.

Jenson Button Le Mans
Jenson Button Le Mans

One of many big name drivers to compete in the most competitive Le Mans field ever, Jenson Button and the Jota Porsche team were strong throughout as they secured ninth place overall.

The #38 Hertz Jota car suffered a poor qualifying practice earlier in the week before making early progress in the race.

The same was true for the #12 Hertz Jota Porsche which also went on the attack in the opening stages.

Button, a Formula 1 world champion with Brawn in 2009, was last of the team’s three drivers to get into the car, doing so as the evening drew closer.

Button’s pace in the Posche was very strong, as was the case for his teammates as they managed to remain on the lead lap until the checkered flag dropped.

Had it not been for a drive through penalty late in the race, caused by Oliver Rasmussen due to excessive track limits, the #38 car could have fought with it’s sister car the #12 for P8.

Button first competed at Le Mans in 2023, driving an Innovative car for the Hendrick Motorsports team.

2024 was Button’s first experience in the Hypercar class, and his top ten result was also his first at the historic race.

Read More

Latest News

WSBK
News
2m ago
Toprak triple fuels BMW title dream: ‘Everyone starts to believe’
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Misano WorldSBK
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Misano WorldSBK
Le Mans
News
26m ago
How did Jenson Button fare at the 2024 Le Mans 24 hours race?
Jenson Button Le Mans
Jenson Button Le Mans
Le Mans
Results
56m ago
2024 24H Le Mans - Race Results
Le Mans
Le Mans
Le Mans
News
1h ago
Ferrari wins dramatic 2024 24 hours of Le Mans race from Toyota
Ferrari Le Mans
Ferrari Le Mans
F1
News
1h ago
Lance Stroll offers “that’s where my head’s at” update for 2025 F1 plan
Lance Stroll (CDN) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal, Canada,
Lance Stroll (CDN) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR24. Formula 1 World…

Latest News

MotoGP
News
1h ago
“Jobless” Jack Miller reveals talks to join rival manufacturer after KTM snub
Jack Miller
Jack Miller
WSBK
Results
2h ago
2024 World Superbike Misano - Race (2) Results
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Misano round
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Misano round
BSB
Results
2h ago
2024 British Superbikes: Knockhill - Race Results (2)
Rory Skinner, BSB, 2024, Knockhill, race two, 15th June, sprint, podium, Iddon, Bridewell
Rory Skinner, BSB, 2024, Knockhill, race two, 15th June, sprint, podium,…
© Ian Hopgood Photography
F1
News
3h ago
Toto Wolff radio message questioned amid George Russell “audition” to be “No1”
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Imola, Italy,
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7,…