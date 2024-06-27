Porsche donates 911,000 Euros following Le Mans race

Porsche have donated 911,00 Euros following the 2024 Le Mans 24h race.

Porsche Le Mans
Porsche Le Mans

Supporting their ‘Racing for Charity’ initiative, Porsche has donated a total of 911,000 Euros after finishing fourth in the Le Mans 24h race.

Porsche fielded six cars in the Hypercar class including three factory Penske Porsche cars.

The top Porsche at Le Mans was the #6 which currently leads the WEC standings, while it was also the car that secured pole at Le Mans before going on to finish fourth behind two Ferrari cars and the #7 Toyota.

For every lap that Porsche completed at the Circuit de la Sarthe, they donated 750 Euros to support seriously ill children  as part of the ‘Racing for Charity’ program.

That added up to a total of 624,750 Euros being raised before Porsche rounded it up to 911,000.

Michael Steiner, Member of the Executive Board of Porsche AG, Research and Development, said: “Our ‘Racing for Charity’ initiative was a big success in 2023. For the first time, we were able to clearly underline the company’s social responsibility in motorsport.

Porsche Le Mans
Porsche Le Mans

“The positive feedback from the supported organisations on the aid measures they were able to administer motivated us to continue this initiative in 2024.

“Our three works-run racing cars turned 100 laps more than last year – this is equivalent to a donation amount of 624,750 euros. Porsche will again round this figure up to 911,000 euros.

“With our support, the three non-profit initiatives Kinderherzen retten e.V., Interplast Germany e.V. and the Ferry Porsche Foundation can continue their vital work.

“Motorsport is a central part of Porsche’s brand identity but ultimately it is the people who deserve our respect and acknowledgment beyond the factory gates.”

