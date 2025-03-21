WEC offers free Imola streaming after Qatar issues

The World Endurance Championship has announced that it will compensate fans who were affected by technical problems during the broadcast of last month’s season opener in Qatar.

Viewers who purchased a one-race pass for Qatar on the FIA WEC app will be able to watch the 6 Hours of Imola on 20 April without any charge.

Meanwhile, full-season pass holders will receive a 15 percent discount on the same package for 2026.

A promotional code will be sent to subscribers in “due course”.

The WEC also apologised for the “inconvenience and disappointment” caused by its official app malfunctioning during the 10-hour season-opener in Qatar.

“We would like to extend our sincere apologies for the inconvenience and disappointment caused by the problems that affected the FIA WEC app during last month’s Qatar 1812hm - the opening round of the 2025 FIA WEC campaign,” a statement from the series read.

“By way of compensation, for fans who purchased the Qatar single-race deal on the FIA WEC app, the next race - the 6 Hours of Imola on 20 April - will be made free to watch. This will also include FP3 and qualifying.

“For those fans who bought a season pass, we will grant a 15% discount on the same package for 2026, or to offer to a friend for the remainder of 2025”.