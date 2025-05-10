Spa WEC: Alpine grabs lead from Ferrari before halfway mark

Lead change in the Spa WEC race.

#36 Alpine
#36 Alpine
© XPB Images

Alpine claimed the lead from Ferrari shortly before the halfway mark of the 6 Hours of Spa to put itself in a position to claim its first victory in the World Endurance Championship since 2022.

The #36 Alpine A424 LMDh stopped a lap earlier than the polesitting #50 Ferrari during the third hour of the race, giving the French squad the benefit of the undercut.

Although the Signatech crew had to complete a driver change on the #36 car, with Jules Gounon taking over the driving duties from Frederic Makowiecki, Alpine managed to significantly close the gap to the leading Ferrari.

That meant that when Miguel Molina returned on track in the Ferrari 499P LMH on cold tyres, Gounon could easily pass him at the bottom of the Eau Rouge to take the lead for the first time in the race.

The overtake by Gounon followed an impressive performance from teammate Makowiecki, who rapidly climbed up from sixth on the grid in a mammoth 2.5-hour stint.

The Frenchman passed both the #83 AF Corse Ferrari of Phil Hanson and the factory #51 Ferrari of James Calado in the opening hour on his way up to second place.

He had closed in rapidly on the race-leading #50 Ferrari of Molina before diving into the pits in the middle of the third hour.

Alpine lost won a race with its grandfathered A480 LMP1 car in 2022, but has only managed a few podium finishes with its Oreca-based LMDh prototype that debuted in 2024.

Ferrari still has two cars running in provisional podium positions, with Antonio Giovinazzi repassing both Peugeot 9X8 LMHs to grab third position in the #51 499P.

Robin Frijns holds fourth place in the #20 BMW M Hybrid V8 entered by the factory WRT team, with Jean-Eric Vergne in the #93 Peugeot running ahead of Malthe Jakobsen in the sister #94 entry.

The LMGT3 class is being led by Zacharie Robichon in the #27 Heart of Racing Aston Martin.

Read More

Latest News

RR Results
12m ago
2025 North West 200, Saturday Races Results
Dean Harrison, 2025 North West 200.
MotoGP News
24m ago
Francesco Bagnaia: “Zero warning” before Le Mans Sprint crash - “slower, less lean angle…”
Francesco Bagnaia crash, 2025 French MotoGP Sprint
MotoGP News
28m ago
‘Strangest crash ever’ for KTM’s Brad Binder in French MotoGP sprint
Brad Binder, KTM Factory Racing, 2025 French MotoGP
MotoGP News
54m ago
Why Jerez MotoGP crash proved crucial in Marc Marquez’s Le Mans sprint win
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 French MotoGP
F1 News
1h ago
Kimi Antonelli “totally different” to teenage Max Verstappen’s rise
Andrea Kimi Antonelli

More News

MotoGP News
1h ago
Alex Marquez “closer to Marc than we expected” in Le Mans MotoGP Sprint
Alex Marquez, 2025 French MotoGP Sprint
MotoGP News
1h ago
How the Marquez brothers “helped” a MotoGP rookie to a first podium
Fermin Aldeguer, Gresini Ducati, 2025 French MotoGP
MotoGP News
2h ago
Fabio Quartararo sees French MotoGP sprint ‘disappointment’ as ‘a good thing’
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2025 French MotoGP
Le Mans News
2h ago
Spa WEC: Alpine grabs lead from Ferrari before halfway mark
#36 Alpine
F1 News
3h ago
‘The next Max’ Verstappen pointed out, he might “wind up” Lando Norris
Max Verstappen