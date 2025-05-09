Spa WEC: Ferrari takes 1-2-3 in Hypercar qualifying

Full qualifying results for WEC's Six Hours of Spa.

Ferrari dominated qualifying for the Spa round of the World Endurance Championship to lock out the top three spots on the Hypercar grid.

Antonio Fuoco lapped the Spa-Francorchamps Circuit in 1m59.617s at the wheel of the factory #50 Ferrari 499P to claim pole position, beating the satellite AF Corse Ferrari of ex-Formula 1 driver Robert Kubica by 0.347s.

This was the third consecutive pole position for the Italian manufacturer in 2025 WEC, but the first for the #50 499P LMH crewed by Fuoco, Miguel Molina and Nicklas Nielsen.

The works #51 Ferrari that topped qualifying in both Qatar and Imola finished third this time out with Antonio Giovianazzi at the wheel, 0.584s down on Fuoco’s time in the chart-topping #50 entry.

Peugeot emerged as Ferrari’s closest rival in qualifying, but Stoffen Vandoorne’s best time in the #93 9X8 LMH was six tenths slower than the pole lap.

Alex Lynn guided Jota’s factory #12 Cadillac V-Series.R to fifth place ahead of Mick Schumacher in the #36 Alpine A424 and Jean Eric Vergne in the #94 Peugeot.

Robin Frijns ended up eighth in the #20 BMW M Hybrid V8, the sole WRT-entered machine to progress to the second part of qualifying.

Ninth place went to Charles Milesi in the #35 Alpine, while Jota driver Earl Bamber rounded out the top 10 with the #38 Cadillac.

Rafaelle Marciello missed out on a Hyperpole spot by just 0.022s, ending up 11th in the #15 BMW. 

All three Porsche LMDh cars were knocked out in the opening leg of qualifying.

The factory Porsche Penske 963s qualified by Kevin Estre and Julien Andlauer finished 12th and 13th respectively, just ahead of the privateer Proton car driven by Nicolas Varrone.

Toyota endured an even worse result in qualifying, with Brendon Hartley and Kamui Kobayashi languishing down in 15th and 16th respectively - separated by just three thousandths of a second.

Spa WEC - Hypercar qualifying results (Top 10)

Pos#DriversCarTimeGap
150Antonio Fuoco
Miguel Molina
Nicklas Nielsen		Ferrari 499P1'59.617 
283Robert Kubica
Ye Yifei
Philip Hanson		Ferrari 499P1'59.9640.347
351Alessandro Pier Guidi
James Calado
Antonio Giovinazzi		Ferrari 499P2'00.2010.584
494Loïc Duval
Malthe Jakobsen
Stoffel Vandoorne		Peugeot 9X82'00.2180.601
512Alex Lynn
Norman Nato
Will Stevens		Cadillac V-Series.R2'00.2460.629
636Jules Gounon
Frédéric Makowiecki
Mick Schumacher		Alpine A4242'00.3680.751
793Paul di Resta
Mikkel Jensen
Jean-Eric Vergne		Peugeot 9X82'00.4400.823
820Robin Frijns
René Rast		BMW M Hybrid V82'00.4560.839
935Paul Loup Chatin
Ferdinand Habsburg
Charles Milesi		Alpine A4242'00.7631.146
1038Earl Bamber
Sebastien Bourdais
Jenson Button		Cadillac V-Series.R2'00.8871.270

Lexus on pole in LMGT3

In LMGT3, Finn Gehrsitz took pole position in the the #78 ASP Lexus RC F GT3 with a best time of 2m17.732s in the Hyperpole qualifying.

Gehrsitz edged out the #10 Racing Spirit of Lemans Aston Martin Vantage GT3 of Rubens Barrichello’s son Eduardo by more than a quarter of a second at the end of the 12-minute session.

Ford’s customer Proton booked the second row of the grid, with Ben Tuck qualifying third in the #77 Mustang GT3 ahead of Giammarco Levorato in the sister #88 machine.

Spa WEC - LMGT3 qualifying results:

Pos#DriversCarTimeGap
178Arnold Robin
Finn Gehrsitz
Yuichi Nakayama		Lexus RC F GT32'17.732 
210Derek DeBoer
Dudu Barrichello
Valentin Hasse-Clot		Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT32'18.0080.276
377Bernardo Sousa
Ben Tuck
Ben Barker		Ford Mustang GT32'18.0160.284
488Stefano Gattuso
Giammarco Levorato
Dennis Olsen		Ford Mustang GT32'18.2290.497
554Thomas Flohr
Francesco Castellacci
Davide Rigon		Ferrari 296 GT32'18.3720.640
627Ian James
Zacharie Robichon
Mattia Drudi		Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT32'18.3140.582
721François Heriau
Simon Mann
Alessio Rovera		Ferrari 296 GT32'18.4560.724
892Ryan Hardwick
Riccardo Pera
Richard Lietz		Porsche 911 GT3 R2'18.9171.185
946Ahmad Al Harthy
Valentino Rossi
Kelvin van der Linde		BMW M4 GT32'19.7532.021
1087Razvan Umbrarescu
Clemens Schmid
Jose Maria Lopez		Lexus RC F GT3  

