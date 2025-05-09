Spa WEC: Ferrari takes 1-2-3 in Hypercar qualifying
Full qualifying results for WEC's Six Hours of Spa.
Ferrari dominated qualifying for the Spa round of the World Endurance Championship to lock out the top three spots on the Hypercar grid.
Antonio Fuoco lapped the Spa-Francorchamps Circuit in 1m59.617s at the wheel of the factory #50 Ferrari 499P to claim pole position, beating the satellite AF Corse Ferrari of ex-Formula 1 driver Robert Kubica by 0.347s.
This was the third consecutive pole position for the Italian manufacturer in 2025 WEC, but the first for the #50 499P LMH crewed by Fuoco, Miguel Molina and Nicklas Nielsen.
The works #51 Ferrari that topped qualifying in both Qatar and Imola finished third this time out with Antonio Giovianazzi at the wheel, 0.584s down on Fuoco’s time in the chart-topping #50 entry.
Peugeot emerged as Ferrari’s closest rival in qualifying, but Stoffen Vandoorne’s best time in the #93 9X8 LMH was six tenths slower than the pole lap.
Alex Lynn guided Jota’s factory #12 Cadillac V-Series.R to fifth place ahead of Mick Schumacher in the #36 Alpine A424 and Jean Eric Vergne in the #94 Peugeot.
Robin Frijns ended up eighth in the #20 BMW M Hybrid V8, the sole WRT-entered machine to progress to the second part of qualifying.
Ninth place went to Charles Milesi in the #35 Alpine, while Jota driver Earl Bamber rounded out the top 10 with the #38 Cadillac.
Rafaelle Marciello missed out on a Hyperpole spot by just 0.022s, ending up 11th in the #15 BMW.
All three Porsche LMDh cars were knocked out in the opening leg of qualifying.
The factory Porsche Penske 963s qualified by Kevin Estre and Julien Andlauer finished 12th and 13th respectively, just ahead of the privateer Proton car driven by Nicolas Varrone.
Toyota endured an even worse result in qualifying, with Brendon Hartley and Kamui Kobayashi languishing down in 15th and 16th respectively - separated by just three thousandths of a second.
Spa WEC - Hypercar qualifying results (Top 10)
|Pos
|#
|Drivers
|Car
|Time
|Gap
|1
|50
|Antonio Fuoco
Miguel Molina
Nicklas Nielsen
|Ferrari 499P
|1'59.617
|2
|83
|Robert Kubica
Ye Yifei
Philip Hanson
|Ferrari 499P
|1'59.964
|0.347
|3
|51
|Alessandro Pier Guidi
James Calado
Antonio Giovinazzi
|Ferrari 499P
|2'00.201
|0.584
|4
|94
|Loïc Duval
Malthe Jakobsen
Stoffel Vandoorne
|Peugeot 9X8
|2'00.218
|0.601
|5
|12
|Alex Lynn
Norman Nato
Will Stevens
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|2'00.246
|0.629
|6
|36
|Jules Gounon
Frédéric Makowiecki
Mick Schumacher
|Alpine A424
|2'00.368
|0.751
|7
|93
|Paul di Resta
Mikkel Jensen
Jean-Eric Vergne
|Peugeot 9X8
|2'00.440
|0.823
|8
|20
|Robin Frijns
René Rast
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|2'00.456
|0.839
|9
|35
|Paul Loup Chatin
Ferdinand Habsburg
Charles Milesi
|Alpine A424
|2'00.763
|1.146
|10
|38
|Earl Bamber
Sebastien Bourdais
Jenson Button
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|2'00.887
|1.270
Lexus on pole in LMGT3
In LMGT3, Finn Gehrsitz took pole position in the the #78 ASP Lexus RC F GT3 with a best time of 2m17.732s in the Hyperpole qualifying.
Gehrsitz edged out the #10 Racing Spirit of Lemans Aston Martin Vantage GT3 of Rubens Barrichello’s son Eduardo by more than a quarter of a second at the end of the 12-minute session.
Ford’s customer Proton booked the second row of the grid, with Ben Tuck qualifying third in the #77 Mustang GT3 ahead of Giammarco Levorato in the sister #88 machine.
Spa WEC - LMGT3 qualifying results:
|Pos
|#
|Drivers
|Car
|Time
|Gap
|1
|78
|Arnold Robin
Finn Gehrsitz
Yuichi Nakayama
|Lexus RC F GT3
|2'17.732
|2
|10
|Derek DeBoer
Dudu Barrichello
Valentin Hasse-Clot
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3
|2'18.008
|0.276
|3
|77
|Bernardo Sousa
Ben Tuck
Ben Barker
|Ford Mustang GT3
|2'18.016
|0.284
|4
|88
|Stefano Gattuso
Giammarco Levorato
Dennis Olsen
|Ford Mustang GT3
|2'18.229
|0.497
|5
|54
|Thomas Flohr
Francesco Castellacci
Davide Rigon
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|2'18.372
|0.640
|6
|27
|Ian James
Zacharie Robichon
Mattia Drudi
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3
|2'18.314
|0.582
|7
|21
|François Heriau
Simon Mann
Alessio Rovera
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|2'18.456
|0.724
|8
|92
|Ryan Hardwick
Riccardo Pera
Richard Lietz
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|2'18.917
|1.185
|9
|46
|Ahmad Al Harthy
Valentino Rossi
Kelvin van der Linde
|BMW M4 GT3
|2'19.753
|2.021
|10
|87
|Razvan Umbrarescu
Clemens Schmid
Jose Maria Lopez
|Lexus RC F GT3