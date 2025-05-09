Spa WEC: Ferrari takes 1-2-3 in Hypercar qualifying

Ferrari dominated qualifying for the Spa round of the World Endurance Championship to lock out the top three spots on the Hypercar grid.

Antonio Fuoco lapped the Spa-Francorchamps Circuit in 1m59.617s at the wheel of the factory #50 Ferrari 499P to claim pole position, beating the satellite AF Corse Ferrari of ex-Formula 1 driver Robert Kubica by 0.347s.

This was the third consecutive pole position for the Italian manufacturer in 2025 WEC, but the first for the #50 499P LMH crewed by Fuoco, Miguel Molina and Nicklas Nielsen.

The works #51 Ferrari that topped qualifying in both Qatar and Imola finished third this time out with Antonio Giovianazzi at the wheel, 0.584s down on Fuoco’s time in the chart-topping #50 entry.

Peugeot emerged as Ferrari’s closest rival in qualifying, but Stoffen Vandoorne’s best time in the #93 9X8 LMH was six tenths slower than the pole lap.

Alex Lynn guided Jota’s factory #12 Cadillac V-Series.R to fifth place ahead of Mick Schumacher in the #36 Alpine A424 and Jean Eric Vergne in the #94 Peugeot.

Robin Frijns ended up eighth in the #20 BMW M Hybrid V8, the sole WRT-entered machine to progress to the second part of qualifying.

Ninth place went to Charles Milesi in the #35 Alpine, while Jota driver Earl Bamber rounded out the top 10 with the #38 Cadillac.

Rafaelle Marciello missed out on a Hyperpole spot by just 0.022s, ending up 11th in the #15 BMW.

All three Porsche LMDh cars were knocked out in the opening leg of qualifying.

The factory Porsche Penske 963s qualified by Kevin Estre and Julien Andlauer finished 12th and 13th respectively, just ahead of the privateer Proton car driven by Nicolas Varrone.

Toyota endured an even worse result in qualifying, with Brendon Hartley and Kamui Kobayashi languishing down in 15th and 16th respectively - separated by just three thousandths of a second.

Spa WEC - Hypercar qualifying results (Top 10)

Pos # Drivers Car Time Gap 1 50 Antonio Fuoco

Miguel Molina

Nicklas Nielsen Ferrari 499P 1'59.617 2 83 Robert Kubica

Ye Yifei

Philip Hanson Ferrari 499P 1'59.964 0.347 3 51 Alessandro Pier Guidi

James Calado

Antonio Giovinazzi Ferrari 499P 2'00.201 0.584 4 94 Loïc Duval

Malthe Jakobsen

Stoffel Vandoorne Peugeot 9X8 2'00.218 0.601 5 12 Alex Lynn

Norman Nato

Will Stevens Cadillac V-Series.R 2'00.246 0.629 6 36 Jules Gounon

Frédéric Makowiecki

Mick Schumacher Alpine A424 2'00.368 0.751 7 93 Paul di Resta

Mikkel Jensen

Jean-Eric Vergne Peugeot 9X8 2'00.440 0.823 8 20 Robin Frijns

René Rast BMW M Hybrid V8 2'00.456 0.839 9 35 Paul Loup Chatin

Ferdinand Habsburg

Charles Milesi Alpine A424 2'00.763 1.146 10 38 Earl Bamber

Sebastien Bourdais

Jenson Button Cadillac V-Series.R 2'00.887 1.270

Lexus on pole in LMGT3

In LMGT3, Finn Gehrsitz took pole position in the the #78 ASP Lexus RC F GT3 with a best time of 2m17.732s in the Hyperpole qualifying.

Gehrsitz edged out the #10 Racing Spirit of Lemans Aston Martin Vantage GT3 of Rubens Barrichello’s son Eduardo by more than a quarter of a second at the end of the 12-minute session.

Ford’s customer Proton booked the second row of the grid, with Ben Tuck qualifying third in the #77 Mustang GT3 ahead of Giammarco Levorato in the sister #88 machine.

Spa WEC - LMGT3 qualifying results: