Ferrari receives major BoP hit for Spa WEC race

BoP adjustments for Spa have been revealed.

Ferrari 499P
Ferrari 499P
Ferrari has been hit with a double blow under the Balance of Performance adjustments for this weekend’s World Endurance Championship race at Spa.

Following back-to-back victories for the factory AF Corse squad in Qatar and Imola, the minimum weight of the Ferrari 499P has been raised by 12kg to 1057kg, while the maximum power allowed below 250km/h has been cut by 19kW to 489kW.

Toyota’s performance has also been pegged back for the 6 Hours of Spa on 10 May, with a weight increase of four kilograms making the GR010 Hybrid the heaviest car on the grid at 1069kg. It will also be the least powerful car in the Hypercar, with a 20kW reduction leaving it with 480kW below 250km/h.

BMW, which finished second in Imola last month, has been hit with a 7kg increase in minimum weight and a 10kW deduction in power as per the BoP table issued on Tuesday.

The minimum weight of the Porsche 963 has been increased by two kilograms, while Cadillac and Alpine have been hit with modest one-kilogram adjustments. The LMDh cars from Porsche and Cadillac will have their maximum power cut by 9kW each, down to 494kW and 501kW respectively, while Alpine has received a 1kW boost in maximum power under 250km/h.

Newcomer Aston Martin is the only manufacturer to have received a weight cut, with the Valkyrie now running at 1035kg. This has been supplemented by a 15kW increase in power to the maximum allowed value (520kW).

Peugeot remains unaffected by BoP changes concerning weight and power under 250kW.

The WEC has also adjusted the figures for the so-called ‘stage two’ BoP, which kicks in when a car crosses 250km/h.

All manufacturers with the exception of Aston Martin have received a bump in power above the said value, with changes ranging from one per cent for Alpine to 5.5 per cent for Ferrari.

Manufacturer

Minimum weight (kg)

Maximum power below 250km/h (kW)

Alpine

1043 (+1)

520 (+1)

Aston Martin

1035 (-16)

520 (+15)

BMW

1049 (+7)

503 (-10)

Cadillac

1042 (+1)

501 (-9)

Ferrari

1057 (+12)

489 (-19)

Peugeot

1030 (0)

520 (0)

Porsche

1055 (+2)

494 (-9)

Toyota

1069 (4)

480 (-20)

