Spa WEC: Ferrari staves off rivals to score another 1-2

Ferrari remains unbeaten in the 2025 WEC after winning again at Spa.

#51 Ferrari 499P
© XPB Images

Ferrari overcame a mid-race challenge from Alpine to clinch a third successive victory in the 2025 World Endurance Championship in the 6 Hours of Spa.

James Calado, Alessandro Pier Guidi and Antonio Giovinazzi took the top spot in the factory #51 Ferrari 499P LMH, beating the sister car of Nicklas Nielsen, Antonio Fuoco and Miguel Molina by over four seconds in another 1-2 for the Italian manufacturer.

Mick Schumacher shadowed Nielsen in a charging final stint, but ultimately had to settle for third position in the #36 Alpine A424 LMDh he shared with Frederic Makowiecki and Jules Gounon.

The #50 Ferrari in the hands of Nielsen led the opening two hours of the race, but an undercut allowed Alpine’s Gounon to seize the advantage in the middle of the third hour.

The Alpine had the pace to run comfortably at the front, but a quicker service from the AF Corse allowed both 499Ps to leapfrog Gounon during a fourth-hour pitstop under FCY.

That effectively turned the race into a battle between the two Ferraris, which swapped positions a number of times in the race.

The #51 Ferrari had jumped ahead of the sister car in the same pitstop under a Full Course Yellow, but Fuoco passed Pier Guidi with an hour and 48 minutes left on the clock to put the #50 car back ahead.

Pier Guidi then lost time battling with the #36 Alpine and the #20 BMW, but was able to repass both cars to retake second position and then jump ahead of the #50 Ferrari

Pier Guidi and Nielsen took diverging directions in the final hours, with Nielsen saving fuel to avoid taking a splash at the end of the race and Pier Guidi pushing to the maximum to build a gap at the front.

Ultimately, the #51 Ferrari’s strategy paid off, with Pier Guidi taking the chequered flag with a comfortable margin despite having to stop for fuel with 12 minutes to go.

Nielsen came under serious pressure from Schumacher in the closing stages of the race, but he held on to second place to complete another 1-2 for Ferrari.

Third place nevertheless marked a second consecutive podium for the #36 Alpine crew, with Schumacher, Gounon and Makowiecki having also finished third in the previous round at Imola.

Toyota rebounded from a tough qualifying session in which it ended up 15th and 16th, with Sebastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley and Ryo Hirakawa finishing fourth in the #8 GR010 Hybrid LMH.

Cadillac took fifth and sixth with its Jota-run factory cars, with Alex Lynn, Norman Nato and Will Stevens finishing ahead in the #12 V-Series.R ahead of Jenson Button, Sebastien Bourdais and Earl Bamber in the #38 entry.

The #7 Toyota crewed by Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and Nyck de Vries took seventh ahead of Paul-Loup Chatin, Ferdinand Habsburg and Charles Milesi in the #35 Alpine, which made its final pit stop with just three minutes left on the clock.

Porsche came away from the weekend with just two points, as Kevin Estre, Laurens Vanthoor and newcomer Pascal Wehrlein finished ninth in the factory #6 Penske 963 LMDh.

The #15 BMW M Hybrid V8 shared by Kevin Magnussen and Rafaelle Marciello claimed the final championship point in 10th after Marciello was hit with two separate drive-through penalties in the second hour - one for speeding in the pitlane and the other for a full course yellow infringement.

The #20 BMW that fought for a podium for so long returned to the garage in the final hour, likely due to a brake issue reported by Robin Frijns.

A promising day for Peugeot ended in disaster with both its cars dropping outside the contention in the final two hours.

The #93 Peugeot 9X8 ran as high as third in the hands of Paul di Resta, but the French manufacturer elected to keep Jean-Eric Vergne out on track during the fourth-hour full course yellow.

Although this momentarily gave Vergne the lead of the race, he tumbled at the very back of the field after pitting under normal conditions.

Peugeot also didn’t bring Vergne back into the pits for a fuel top-up in the next caution period, prompting the Frenchman to rant about the decision over team radio. Vergne, Mikkel Jensen and Loic Duval just finished outside the points in 11th.

The sister #94 Peugeot driven by Malthe Jakobsen was on course for a top-five finish until contact with the #20 BMW of Robin Frijns in the fifth hour terminally damaged the car.

Ferrari doubles up in LMGT3

Ferrari also took top honours in the LMGT3 class, with Francois Heriau, Simon Mann and Alessio Rovera winning the race in the #21 AF Corse Ferrari 296 GT3.

A shorter fuel stop under the FCY in the final hour allowed Rovera to take the advantage in the #21 Ferrari, having previously trailed the sister #54 car driven by Davide Rigon, Thomas Flohr and Francesco Castellacci.

Dennis Olsen, Giammarco Levorato and Stefano Gattuso finished second in the #88 Proton Ford Mustang GT3, scoring a maiden podium for the Blue Oval in the LMGT3 class this year.

The #54 Ferrari dropped down to third place in the final reckoning.

Spa WEC - Full race results:

Pos#DriversCarClassGapInterval
151Alessandro Pier Guidi
James Calado
Antonio Giovinazzi		Ferrari 499PHYPERCAR  
250Antonio Fuoco
Miguel Molina
Nicklas Nielsen		Ferrari 499PHYPERCAR4.2294.229
336Jules Gounon
Frédéric Makowiecki
Mick Schumacher		Alpine A424HYPERCAR5.1480.919
48Sebastien Buemi
Brendon Hartley
Ryo Hirakawa		Toyota GR010 - HybridHYPERCAR32.76027.612
512Alex Lynn
Norman Nato
Will Stevens		Cadillac V-Series.RHYPERCAR35.9663.206
638Earl Bamber
Sebastien Bourdais
Jenson Button		Cadillac V-Series.RHYPERCAR45.3579.391
77Mike Conway
Kamui Kobayashi
Nyck de Vries		Toyota GR010 - HybridHYPERCAR46.0220.665
835Paul Loup Chatin
Ferdinand Habsburg
Charles Milesi		Alpine A424HYPERCAR52.0115.989
96Kevin Estre
Laurens Vanthoor
Pascal Wehrlein		Porsche 963HYPERCAR1'01.8719.860
1015Kevin Magnussen
Raffaele Marciello		BMW M Hybrid V8HYPERCAR1'17.32615.455
1193Paul di Resta
Mikkel Jensen
Jean-Eric Vergne		Peugeot 9X8HYPERCAR1'17.9760.650
125Julien Andlauer
Michael Christensen
Nico Müller		Porsche 963HYPERCAR1'27.5549.578
13007Harry Tincknell
Tom Gamble		Aston Martin ValkyrieHYPERCAR1'48.43920.885
14009Alex Riberas
Marco Sorensen		Aston Martin ValkyrieHYPERCAR  
1521François Heriau
Simon Mann
Alessio Rovera		Ferrari 296 GT3LMGT3  
1688Stefano Gattuso
Giammarco Levorato
Dennis Olsen		Ford Mustang GT3LMGT313 Laps40.230
1754Thomas Flohr
Francesco Castellacci
Davide Rigon		Ferrari 296 GT3LMGT313 Laps1.874
1877Bernardo Sousa
Ben Tuck
Ben Barker		Ford Mustang GT3LMGT313 Laps1.002
1927Ian James
Zacharie Robichon
Mattia Drudi		Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3LMGT3  
2010Derek DeBoer
Dudu Barrichello
Valentin Hasse-Clot		Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3LMGT314 Laps5.113
2192Ryan Hardwick
Riccardo Pera
Richard Lietz		Porsche 911 GT3 RLMGT314 Laps11.151
2278Arnold Robin
Finn Gehrsitz
Yuichi Nakayama		Lexus RC F GT3LMGT314 Laps2.033
2346Ahmad Al Harthy
Valentino Rossi
Kelvin van der Linde		BMW M4 GT3LMGT314 Laps5.517
2485Célia Martin
Rahel Frey
Michelle Gatting		Porsche 911 GT3 RLMGT314 Laps2.609
2561Martin Berry
Lin Hodenius
Maxime Martin		Mercedes AMG GT3LMGT314 Laps4.610
2660Stephen Grove
Brenton Grove
Matteo Cairoli		Mercedes AMG GT3LMGT314 Laps2.563
2733Ben Keating
Jonny Edgar
Daniel Juncadella		Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.RLMGT314 Laps30.651
2881Tom van Rompuy
Rui Andrade
Charlie Eastwood		Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.RLMGT314 Laps5.706
2959James Cottingham
Sébastien Baud
Gregoire Saucy		McLaren 720S GT3 EvoLMGT3  
3083Robert Kubica
Ye Yifei
Philip Hanson		Ferrari 499PHYPERCAR  
3120Robin Frijns
René Rast		BMW M Hybrid V8HYPERCAR  
3294Loïc Duval
Malthe Jakobsen
Stoffel Vandoorne		Peugeot 9X8HYPERCAR  
3395Darren Leung
Sean Gelael
Marino Sato		McLaren 720S GT3 EvoLMGT3  
3487Razvan Umbrarescu
Clemens Schmid
Jose Maria Lopez		Lexus RC F GT3LMGT3  
3531Yasser Shahin
Timur Boguslavskiy
Augusto Farfus		BMW M4 GT3LMGT3  
3699Neel Jani
Nicolas Pino
Nicolas Varrone		Porsche 963HYPERCAR  

