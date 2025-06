2025 Spa 24 Hours - Lamborghini scores maiden win

Lamborghini clinched its maiden victory in the Spa 24 Hours, with Mirko Bortolotti, Jordan Pepper and Luca Engstler taking the top spot in Grasser's No. 63 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2.

The Italian manufacturer sealed the win with just over two hours to run when Bortolotti passed Sven Muller in the No. 96 Rutronik Porsche 911 GT3, which had taken the lead earlier on Sunday by switching to an alternative strategy.

Muller, Patric Niederhauser and Alessio Picariello eventually finished 8.7s down in second, while the podium was completed by the No. 51 AF Corse Ferrari of Vincent Abril, Alessandro Pier Guidi and Alessio Rovera.

The Verstappen.com Racing Aston Martin Vantage GT3 of Thierry Vermeulen, Harry King and Chris Lulham finished in ninth place, days after team owner Max Verstappen drove the car at the legendary Spa-Francorchamps in a private test.

Valentino Rossi's fifth appearance at Spa yielded a disappointing 11th place result, the MotoGP legend just missing out on the top 10 in the No. 46 WRT BMW M4 GT3 he shared with ex-Formula 1 driver Kevin Magnussen and three-time DTM champion Rene Rast.