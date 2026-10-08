FIM World Championship ends season after one race amid financial turmoil

The FIM World Supercross Championship has ended after only one race as the series promoter has encountered financial problems.

The end of the season after only the Calgary race that took place in August means Cooper Webb is effectively the champion for this season, having won that Canadian GP.

The announcement of the cancellation of the rest of the championship comes ahead of the planned Buenos Aires date on 25 October. The UK round was scheduled for 11 October, but had already been cancelled.

Financial problems are at the root of the cancellation of the season. World Supercross' promoter has been through several iterations of ownership and investors since it took the rights to the FIM Supercross World Championship in 2022, with the current group of investors having taken over at the end of 2024.

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The championship says it is in talks with “potential investors” over the future of the championship.

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“World Supercross has today announced, with regret, that the 2026 FIM World Supercross Championship season will conclude with immediate effect,” reads a statement from the championship.

“World Supercross remains in advanced discussions with potential investors regarding the future of the series. While those discussions continue, the decision has been taken to conclude the current season.

“The decision has not been taken lightly. We continue to believe strongly in the series, its global potential and the opportunity to build on the foundations established to date.

“We remain optimistic that the ongoing discussions will reach a positive conclusion and provide a strong platform for the future of the championship.

“World Supercross would like to thank its riders, teams, partners, venues, staff, fans and everyone who has supported the series throughout the 2026 season. Further information regarding the future of World Supercross will be provided in due course.”

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