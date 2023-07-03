Carlos Tatay undergoes surgery after 'serious injury' from a 'hard crash'

"After the hard crash of our rider Carlos Tatay during the first race of the JuniorGP at the Portimão circuit, he has been transferred to the hospital in Faro, where he is currently undergoing surgery due to the seriousness of his injuries," SAG Racing team said.

Later they added: "Update on Carlos Tatay's condition, surgery successfully completed. Under observation until further process is assessed."

Tatay was "evacuated conscious from the Portimao circuit" but had "damaged several vertebrae", according to Spanish media Las Provincias.

"His life is not in danger," the same report added.

"At all times he has been conscious," it also states.

The 20-year-old Spaniard has raced in the most recent two Moto2 rounds this season, as a replacement for the injured Rory Skinner for American Racing.

He also has completed three full years in Moto3.

Updates on Tatay's condition will appear here.