OnlyFans confirmed as 2024 title sponsor of Moto2's American Racing

"After an awesome first year with their support, allowing us to take you BTS like we’ve never been able to before, we can’t wait to show you what we have in store for next year on the wild ride that is Moto2," the team confirmed.

The subscription-based digital platform caused a stir earlier this year when its initial collaboration with American Racing was confirmed.

OnlyFans is certainly not best known for motorcycle racing, but American Racing's Rory Skinner set up his own account.

He told The Sun earlier this year: "You do get the comments from people who think they know it all - it’s known for what it’s known for - but it’s probably bigger for what athletes and sportspeople do in America.

"I think the biggest thing is trying to change the pre-conceived ideas.

"In Europe and the UK it’s not quite as well known yet but a lot of athletes in America and influencers have Onlyfans and allow people to get a lot closer to their day to day lives and understand what they do behind the scenes.

"Onlyfans are very passionate about the sport side of things, singer-songwriters, athletes - I think that’s the best thing about it.

"People will use it for different things and maybe they got to Onlyfans earlier than other social media accounts but at the end of the day, you see what you want to see, you find what you want and a lot of people are using it to get closer to athletes."

But Skinner has lost his seat for 2024, meaning the OnlyFans branding will cover the bike he hands over to Marcos Ramirez instead.