Provisional 2024 Moto2 entry list
The provisional entry list for the 2024 Moto2 World Championship is as follows…
Although reigning champion Pedro Acosta is moving on to MotoGP, the remainder of this year's top eleven will be returning for the 2024 Moto2 campaign, headed by title runner-up Tony Arbolino, plus multi-race winners Fermin Aldeguer (3rd) and Jake Dixon (4th).
The 30-rider provisional entry list also includes reigning Moto3 world champion Jaume Masia and title rival Ayumu Sasaki, while Boscocuro is set to double its presence to four chassis with the addition of MT Helmets - MSI, which has taken over the former Pons grid places.
Forward will again have two entries while the remaining 24 riders will be on Kalex for the first year of Pirelli tyres...
|Rider
|NAT
|TEAM
|BIKE
|#3
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|MT Helmets - MSI
|(Boscoscuro)
|#5
|Jaume Masia
|SPA
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|#7
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|#10
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|#12
|Filip Salač
|CZE
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|#13
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Red Bull Ktm AJO
|(Kalex)
|#14
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|#15
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|#16
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Onlyfans American Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|#17
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|#18
|Manuel Gonzales
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|#20
|Xavier Cardelus
|SPA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|#21
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|SpeedUp Racing
|(Boscoscuro)
|#22
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Team
|(Kalex)
|#24
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|Onlyfans American Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|#28
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|#34
|Mario Suryo Aji
|IND
|Idemitsu Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|#35
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Idemitsu Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|#43
|Xavier Artigas
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|#44
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|#52
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Team
|(Kalex)
|#53
|Deniz Öncü
|TUR
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|#54
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|SpeedUp Racing
|(Boscoscuro)
|#64
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|#71
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|#75
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|#79
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|MT Helmets - MSI
|(Boscoscuro)
|#81
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|#84
|Zonta Van Den Goorbergh
|NED
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|#96
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)