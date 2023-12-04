Provisional 2024 Moto2 entry list

4 Dec 2023
Fermin Aldeguer, Moto2 race, Valencia MotoGP, 26 November

The provisional entry list for the 2024 Moto2 World Championship is as follows…

Although reigning champion Pedro Acosta is moving on to MotoGP, the remainder of this year's top eleven will be returning for the 2024 Moto2 campaign, headed by title runner-up Tony Arbolino, plus multi-race winners Fermin Aldeguer (3rd) and Jake Dixon (4th).

The 30-rider provisional entry list also includes reigning Moto3 world champion Jaume Masia and title rival Ayumu Sasaki, while Boscocuro is set to double its presence to four chassis with the addition of MT Helmets - MSI, which has taken over the former Pons grid places.

Forward will again have two entries while the remaining 24 riders will be on Kalex for the first year of Pirelli tyres...

Provisional 2024 Moto2 entry list
 RiderNATTEAMBIKE
#3Sergio GarciaSPAMT Helmets - MSI(Boscoscuro)
#5Jaume MasiaSPAPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)
#7Barry BaltusBELFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)
#10Diogo MoreiraBRAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)
#12Filip SalačCZEElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)
#13Celestino ViettiITARed Bull Ktm AJO(Kalex)
#14Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)
#15Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)
#16Joe RobertsUSAOnlyfans American Racing Team(Kalex)
#17Alex EscrigSPAForward Team(Forward)
#18Manuel GonzalesSPAQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)
#20Xavier CardelusSPAFantic Racing(Kalex)
#21Alonso LopezSPASpeedUp Racing(Boscoscuro)
#22Ayumu SasakiJPNCorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Team(Kalex)
#24Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyfans American Racing Team(Kalex)
#28Izan GuevaraSPAGASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)
#34Mario Suryo AjiINDIdemitsu Honda Team Asia(Kalex)
#35Somkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda Team Asia(Kalex)
#43Xavier ArtigasSPAForward Team(Forward)
#44Aron CanetSPAFantic Racing(Kalex)
#52Jeremy AlcobaSPACorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Team(Kalex)
#53Deniz ÖncüTURRed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)
#54Fermin AldeguerSPASpeedUp Racing(Boscoscuro)
#64Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)
#71Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)
#75Albert ArenasSPAQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)
#79Ai OguraJPNMT Helmets - MSI(Boscoscuro)
#81Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)
#84Zonta Van Den GoorberghNEDFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)
#96Jake DixonGBRGASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)