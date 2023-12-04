Provisional 2024 Moto2 entry list

Although reigning champion Pedro Acosta is moving on to MotoGP, the remainder of this year's top eleven will be returning for the 2024 Moto2 campaign, headed by title runner-up Tony Arbolino, plus multi-race winners Fermin Aldeguer (3rd) and Jake Dixon (4th).

The 30-rider provisional entry list also includes reigning Moto3 world champion Jaume Masia and title rival Ayumu Sasaki, while Boscocuro is set to double its presence to four chassis with the addition of MT Helmets - MSI, which has taken over the former Pons grid places.

Forward will again have two entries while the remaining 24 riders will be on Kalex for the first year of Pirelli tyres...