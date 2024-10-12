Moto2 rider apologises after controversial gesture upsets team sponsor

Manuel Gonzalez has apologised after upsetting QJ Motor, the team sponsor for Gresini Racing’s Moto2 outfit.

Gonzalez sported a hachimaki on the starting grid for last weekend’s Japanese GP after qualifying 14th for the Moto2 contest.

The hachimaki is a traditional type of Japanese headband that can be worn either to showcase nationalism or sporting pride in the nation.

It is likely under the latter context that Gonzalez wore the hachimaki - which sported the number one in kanji - to wear on the grid, which QJ Motor claims was given to him by the race organisers. They are yet to comment on the matter.

Gonzalez went on to win the grand prix.

However, the hachimaki also has associations with Imperial Japan and its brutality during the Second World War.

It is this that has led QJMotor to release a statement asking for Gresini to remove Gonzalez from its line-up, owing to Imperial Japan’s violence against China during the Second World War.

The statement makes some declarations, such as Gonzalez wearing the headband “without permission”. It is not clear whose permission he was meant to seek. The context of the statement suggests QJMotor, but it is not known if any representatives from the brand were in attendance.

The statement also says it engaged Gresini in discussions about this.

Crash.net has reached out to Gresini Racing for further comment on the matter.

The full statement from QJMotor (which has been translated from Chinese and tided into readable English) reads: “Recently, during the much-anticipated MotoGP race in Motegi, Japan, scheduled for October 2024, the QJMotor (Gresini) team achieved first place with an excellent performance.

“However, a very discordant incident occurred during the race: the Gresini team rider, Gonzalez, without permission wore a decorative accessory from the host country upon the organisers' invitation before the race started, and shared this action on social media.

“Although it was an unintentional gesture due to his lack of knowledge of Chinese history as a European rider, such behaviour offended the national sentiments of motorcyclists and citizens of China.

“Following the incident, Qianjiang Motorcycle immediately initiated a serious discussion with the Gresini team, requesting that all published images and videos be removed immediately, and demanded that the team cease all collaboration with the involved rider.

“Since its establishment, Qianjiang Motorcycle has upheld the fundamental principle of "distinctive craftsmanship and pursuing excellence," carefully creating each motorcycle model and striving to perfectly integrate high quality, exceptional performance, and good value for money, receiving wide acclaim in both domestic and foreign markets.

“Qianjiang Motorcycle will always strive to participate in various events, deepening collaboration with competitions to ensure the application of technologies to civilian vehicles, learning and training through racing, and sharing the joy and excitement that these events bring.”

QJ Motor have since vanished from Gresini Racing's official website.

Gonzalez has now apologised: “I'm writing this post to apologise to anyone in China who felt offended by some of my photos on the grid at the Japanese Grand Prix.

“It was not intended to be a political message, they were instead pictures related to the country hosting the race.

“It was never my intention to disrespect or hurt the sentiment of the Chinese people, it was a thoughtless and involuntary gesture, and I regret it.

“Again, I am terribly sorry and sincerely wish I can be forgiven and have your support, thank you.”