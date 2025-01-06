Moto 2 rider’s seven-year-old racer cousin dies after tragic accident

Tragic incident in the Netherlands leads to a sad passing

Sid Veijer
Sid Veijer

Sid Veijer, a seven-year-old motorcycle racing prospect, has tragically died after an accident.

The Dutch talent was injured in a ‘mini motorbike’ training incident two weeks ago, according to Dutch News NL.

His sad passing has now been confirmed by his father.

Reinold Viejer posted to social media: “Last Monday there was a small light on Sid's situation.

“At the end of the week, this spotlight turned into the darkest scenario and turned into a fight that Sid couldn't win.

“Sid put up a fight like a lion. We - Reinold and Rianne, Boyd, Muck and Loek - fought with him until the last minute with everything we had in us, the doctors and nurses did what they could...

“Sid passed away this afternoon surrounded by his warm family.”

Collin Veijer, the Moto2 rider, wrote: “Sid, you fought as hard as you could with everything that has happened.

“But this hard and difficult fight you couldn’t beat.

“I am very proud to be your cousin and will never forget the fun times we had together even though I wasn’t at home much.

“I will never forget the memories and never forget you as a person. You will forever be on my mind.

“You make me more motivated to fight as hard as you did. I love you Sid.”

The official MotoGP account replied: "We're so sorry for your loss, Collin. Sending you and your family all our love. Stay strong!"

Sid Veijer was the national minibike junior champion.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
1h ago
Isle of Man TT stars invited to Valentino Rossi's 100km of Champions event
Valentino Rossi
Valentino Rossi
F1
Feature
1h ago
Five F1 drivers desperately aiming to avoid the dreaded axe in 2025
Alex Albon and Liam Lawson
Alex Albon and Liam Lawson
Moto2
News
2h ago
Veteran grand prix rider announces racing retirement, teases "different role"
Simone Corsi, 2024 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK, WorldSSP grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Simone Corsi, 2024 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK, WorldSSP grid. Credit: Gold…
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
3h ago
Charles Leclerc claims he will “play with the rules” like Max Verstappen
Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen
Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen
F1
News
3h ago
Revealed: Red Bull's target for Liam Lawson against Max Verstappen
Liam Lawson and Max Verstappen
Liam Lawson and Max Verstappen

More News

WRC
News
3h ago
Kalle Rovanpera unveils new enduro team
KR69 WET. Credit: Instagram/Kalle Rovanpera.
KR69 WET. Credit: Instagram/Kalle Rovanpera.
MotoGP
News
3h ago
KTM opens up on 100-point plan to save its racing programmes
Pit Beirer, KTM Factory Racing, MotoGP 2024
Pit Beirer, KTM Factory Racing, MotoGP 2024
© Gold and Goose
F1
News
4h ago
Mercedes expect to ‘rip hair out’ during Kimi Antonelli’s debut F1 season
Andrea Kimi Antonelli
Andrea Kimi Antonelli
WSBK
News
4h ago
Scott Redding completes first Ducati laps since 2021
Scott Redding on-board at Circuito de Sevilla. Credit: Instagram/Scott Redding.
Scott Redding on-board at Circuito de Sevilla. Credit: Instagram/Scott…
F1
News
5h ago
Christian Horner identifies weakness in Ferrari’s 2025 F1 driver line-up
Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton
Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton