Moto 2 rider’s seven-year-old racer cousin dies after tragic accident

Sid Veijer, a seven-year-old motorcycle racing prospect, has tragically died after an accident.

The Dutch talent was injured in a ‘mini motorbike’ training incident two weeks ago, according to Dutch News NL.

His sad passing has now been confirmed by his father.

Reinold Viejer posted to social media: “Last Monday there was a small light on Sid's situation.

“At the end of the week, this spotlight turned into the darkest scenario and turned into a fight that Sid couldn't win.

“Sid put up a fight like a lion. We - Reinold and Rianne, Boyd, Muck and Loek - fought with him until the last minute with everything we had in us, the doctors and nurses did what they could...

“Sid passed away this afternoon surrounded by his warm family.”

Collin Veijer, the Moto2 rider, wrote: “Sid, you fought as hard as you could with everything that has happened.

“But this hard and difficult fight you couldn’t beat.

“I am very proud to be your cousin and will never forget the fun times we had together even though I wasn’t at home much.

“I will never forget the memories and never forget you as a person. You will forever be on my mind.

“You make me more motivated to fight as hard as you did. I love you Sid.”

The official MotoGP account replied: "We're so sorry for your loss, Collin. Sending you and your family all our love. Stay strong!"

Sid Veijer was the national minibike junior champion.