2023 Japanese Moto2 Grand Prix, Motegi - Qualifying Results

Peter McLaren's picture
30 Sep 2023
Somkiat Chantra, Moto2, Japanese MotoGP, 29 September

Qualifying results from the 2023 Japanese Moto2 Grand Prix at Motegi.

PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 49.898s
2Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 50.018s
3Jake DixonGBRInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 50.058s
4Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 50.131s
5Filip SalacCZEQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 50.138s
6Alonso LopezSPABeta Tools SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 50.150s
7Aron CanetSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)1m 50.192s
8Sam LowesGBRElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 50.237s
9Fermín AldeguerSPABeta Tools SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 50.362s
10Manuel GonzalezSPACorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)1m 50.511s
11Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 50.547s
12Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing(Kalex)1m 50.561s
13Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 50.672s
14Sergio GarciaSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)1m 50.831s
15Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 50.869s
16Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 50.945s
17Barry BaltusBELFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 51.054s
18Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 51.178s
19Izan GuevaraSPAInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 50.486s
20Albert ArenasSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 50.564s
21Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 50.598s
22Kohta NozaneJPNCorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)1m 50.824s
23Jeremy AlcobaSPAQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 50.876s
24Taiga HadaJPNPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 51.238s
25Sean Dylan KellyUSAForward Team(Forward)1m 51.608s
26Borja GomezSPAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 51.643s
27Rory SkinnerGBROnlyFans American Racing(Kalex)1m 51.742s
28Alberto SurraITAForward Team(Forward)1m 51.769s
29Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 51.881s
30Mattia CasadeiITAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 52.197s

 

 