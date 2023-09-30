2023 Japanese Moto2 Grand Prix, Motegi - Qualifying Results
Qualifying results from the 2023 Japanese Moto2 Grand Prix at Motegi.
|2023 Japanese Moto2 Grand Prix, Motegi - Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 49.898s
|2
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 50.018s
|3
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 50.058s
|4
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 50.131s
|5
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 50.138s
|6
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 50.150s
|7
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 50.192s
|8
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 50.237s
|9
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 50.362s
|10
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|1m 50.511s
|11
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 50.547s
|12
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 50.561s
|13
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 50.672s
|14
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 50.831s
|15
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 50.869s
|16
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 50.945s
|17
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 51.054s
|18
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 51.178s
|19
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 50.486s
|20
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 50.564s
|21
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 50.598s
|22
|Kohta Nozane
|JPN
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|1m 50.824s
|23
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 50.876s
|24
|Taiga Hada
|JPN
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 51.238s
|25
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 51.608s
|26
|Borja Gomez
|SPA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 51.643s
|27
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 51.742s
|28
|Alberto Surra
|ITA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 51.769s
|29
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 51.881s
|30
|Mattia Casadei
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.197s