2024 Thailand Moto2 Grand Prix - Race Results

Race results from the 2024 Thailand Moto2 Grand Prix at the Chang International Circuit, Where Aron Canet won the the red flagged race, but Ai Ogura became the new world champion.

Ai Ogura, Aron Canet and Marcos Ramirez, 2024, Thailand, Moto2
© Gold & Goose

Round eighteen of the Moto2 championship, the Thailand Grand Prix, saw the red flags come out as the ran returned to Buriram - Aron Canet was in control of the race taking a third win at the time, but behind Ai Ogura had worked is way forward to guarantee the 2024 title.

From pole Ogura quickly went backwards, and in seventh on lap three was short of the top five finish needed to take the title.

Darryn Binder had moved the opposite way and had risen from 16th to fifth. As the MT Helmets - MSI rider gt back to business and worked his way forward the pair met on track - The Japanese rider was keen to take the title with a win so went aggressive, sending Binder out wide. The move was looked at by race direction who decided no further action was required.

From there the Boscoscuro rider pulled out a series of new race lap records to move forward, passing Diogo Moreira for third cleanly on lap ten, with second coming with eight laps to go.

Canet looked to have matters in hand ahead, but the chase was over when the red flag came out with two laps remaining, with the #79 quickly congratulated by his rivals as champion.

Prepared celebrations were soon rolled out with a game of shogi with his crew chief Norman Rank, a nice moment for the duo, who will part ways when Ogura moves up to MotoGP with the Trackhouse Aprilia team.

Ogura becomes the first ever Asia Talent cup champion to go on to pick up a world championship title ad Japan’s first world title holder since Hiroshi Aoyama picked up the 2009 250cc world title.

The win also saw his team and manufacturer pick up their respective titles in Thailand.

Kalex rider Canet put up his hand to indicate the worsening weather, taking his third win of the season for Fantic Racing, now equal with Boscoscuro duo Ogura and Fermin Aldeguer.

The final podium spot went to Marcos Ramirez, who translated his practice form and one lap pace to earn fourth on the grid into excellent race pace, managing the rain to take his best result of the season for American Racing, bettering his fifth form back at the Texas round.

Home hero Somkiat Chantra was possibly the only rider not happy to see the red flag as he was closing on the bikes ahead, already having made up places in the race from 13th on the grid, he had his eyes on a podium finish in front of his huge local fan base, but was cut short in fourth, having just passed Diogo Moreira who was best rookie in fifth for Italtrans.

Izan Guevara placed sixth, just ahead of his Inde Aspar teammate Jake Dixon, who was as high as third but slipped backwards quickly.

Albert Arenas was the last rider classified with a time as the result was taken to lap 20, in eight for Gresini, with his teammate next on track as Manuel Gonzalez took ninth.

Deniz Oncu raced his way forward from 15th on the grid to take a top ten finish when the ace was shortened for Red Bull KTM Ajo.

2024 Moto2 Thailand - Race Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Aron CanetSPAFantic Racing (Kalex)32m 02.751s
2Ai OguraJPNMT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)+3.684s
3Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+4.683s
4Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+5.799s
5Diogo MoreiraBRAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+6.172s
6Izan GuevaraSPACFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+6.405s
7Jake DixonGBRCFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+6.909s
8Albert ArenasSPAGresini Moto2 (Kalex)+7.404s
9Manuel GonzalezSPAGresini Moto2 (Kalex)+1 lap
10Deniz OncuTURRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+1 lap
11Alonso LopezSPABeta Tools Speed Up (Boscoscuro)+1 lap
12Sergio GarciaSPAMT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)+1 lap
13Ayumu SasakiJPNYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)+1 lap
14Filip SalacCZEElf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)+1 lap
15Jorge NavarroSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+1 lap
16Mario AjiINAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+1 lap
17Jaume MasiaSPAPreicanos Racing Team (Kalex)+1 lap
18DennisFoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+1 lap
19Zonta van den GoorberghNEDRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+1 lap
20Xavi CardelusANDFantic Racing (Kalex)+1 lap
21Xavier ArtigasSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+1 lap
22Harrison VoightAUSPreicanos Racing Team (Kalex)+1 lap
23Jeremy AlcobaSPAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)DNF
24Alex EscrigSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)DNF
25Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)DNF
26Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)DNF
27Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)DNF
28Fermin AldeguerSPABeta Tools Speed Up (Boscoscuro)DNF

Alonso Lopez was struggling with gears and grip on his Speed Up and was on a track limits warning as he battled his Boscoscuro to eleventh, so wide at one point that he rode the penalty loop.

Sergio Garcia, saw the title go to his teammate in twelfth.

The remaining points went to Ayumu Sasaki in 13th for Yamaha VR46 Master Camp, Filip Salac who was forced to sit up after earning fifth on the grid for Marc VDS while avoiding Aldeguer on the opening lap, dropping to 14th and Joe Roberts replacement at American Racing, Jorge Navarro in 15th.

Zonta van den Goorbergh finished 19th after his pit lane start for colliding with Tony Arbolino.


Crashes, injuries and replacements

The Italian had a weekend to forget. Arbolino could not avoid a flying Aldeguer who cleaned him out right a the start of the race.

Senna Agius was next to exit, not long before Binder, who was frustrated and trying to compensate for his fall down the standings after contact with Ogura, slipped out at turn eight.

Alex Escrig and Jeremy Alcoba were also out before the race was stopped.

Harrison Voight (22nd) returned after his home race for a second outing with the Preicanos Racing team, in for Daniel Munoz.

Celestino Vietti was in the paddock but out of action with a broken collarbone at Red Bull KTM Ajo and was not replaced.

Championship Standings

Ai Ogura takes the title with a total of 266, with Canet becoming the only other rider to pass the 200npoint benchmark with his win, moving onto 201, 60 points behind.

Garcia, who lead the first half of the season, is third on 179.

Overall Agius remains top rookie on 63, but has Moreira closing in now on 58 after a strong performance in Thailand.

