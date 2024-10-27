2024 Thailand Moto2 Grand Prix - Race Results

Round eighteen of the Moto2 championship, the Thailand Grand Prix, saw the red flags come out as the ran returned to Buriram - Aron Canet was in control of the race taking a third win at the time, but behind Ai Ogura had worked is way forward to guarantee the 2024 title.

From pole Ogura quickly went backwards, and in seventh on lap three was short of the top five finish needed to take the title.

Darryn Binder had moved the opposite way and had risen from 16th to fifth. As the MT Helmets - MSI rider gt back to business and worked his way forward the pair met on track - The Japanese rider was keen to take the title with a win so went aggressive, sending Binder out wide. The move was looked at by race direction who decided no further action was required.

From there the Boscoscuro rider pulled out a series of new race lap records to move forward, passing Diogo Moreira for third cleanly on lap ten, with second coming with eight laps to go.

Canet looked to have matters in hand ahead, but the chase was over when the red flag came out with two laps remaining, with the #79 quickly congratulated by his rivals as champion.

Prepared celebrations were soon rolled out with a game of shogi with his crew chief Norman Rank, a nice moment for the duo, who will part ways when Ogura moves up to MotoGP with the Trackhouse Aprilia team.

Ogura becomes the first ever Asia Talent cup champion to go on to pick up a world championship title ad Japan’s first world title holder since Hiroshi Aoyama picked up the 2009 250cc world title.

The win also saw his team and manufacturer pick up their respective titles in Thailand.

Kalex rider Canet put up his hand to indicate the worsening weather, taking his third win of the season for Fantic Racing, now equal with Boscoscuro duo Ogura and Fermin Aldeguer.

The final podium spot went to Marcos Ramirez, who translated his practice form and one lap pace to earn fourth on the grid into excellent race pace, managing the rain to take his best result of the season for American Racing, bettering his fifth form back at the Texas round.

Home hero Somkiat Chantra was possibly the only rider not happy to see the red flag as he was closing on the bikes ahead, already having made up places in the race from 13th on the grid, he had his eyes on a podium finish in front of his huge local fan base, but was cut short in fourth, having just passed Diogo Moreira who was best rookie in fifth for Italtrans.

Izan Guevara placed sixth, just ahead of his Inde Aspar teammate Jake Dixon, who was as high as third but slipped backwards quickly.

Albert Arenas was the last rider classified with a time as the result was taken to lap 20, in eight for Gresini, with his teammate next on track as Manuel Gonzalez took ninth.

Deniz Oncu raced his way forward from 15th on the grid to take a top ten finish when the ace was shortened for Red Bull KTM Ajo.

2024 Moto2 Thailand - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Aron Canet SPA Fantic Racing (Kalex) 32m 02.751s 2 Ai Ogura JPN MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro) +3.684s 3 Marcos Ramirez SPA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +4.683s 4 Somkiat Chantra THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +5.799s 5 Diogo Moreira BRA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +6.172s 6 Izan Guevara SPA CFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex) +6.405s 7 Jake Dixon GBR CFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex) +6.909s 8 Albert Arenas SPA Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +7.404s 9 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +1 lap 10 Deniz Oncu TUR Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +1 lap 11 Alonso Lopez SPA Beta Tools Speed Up (Boscoscuro) +1 lap 12 Sergio Garcia SPA MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro) +1 lap 13 Ayumu Sasaki JPN Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) +1 lap 14 Filip Salac CZE Elf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex) +1 lap 15 Jorge Navarro SPA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +1 lap 16 Mario Aji INA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +1 lap 17 Jaume Masia SPA Preicanos Racing Team (Kalex) +1 lap 18 DennisFoggia ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +1 lap 19 Zonta van den Goorbergh NED RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +1 lap 20 Xavi Cardelus AND Fantic Racing (Kalex) +1 lap 21 Xavier Artigas SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +1 lap 22 Harrison Voight AUS Preicanos Racing Team (Kalex) +1 lap 23 Jeremy Alcoba SPA Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) DNF 24 Alex Escrig SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) DNF 25 Darryn Binder RSA Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) DNF 26 Senna Agius AUS Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) DNF 27 Tony Arbolino ITA Elf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex) DNF 28 Fermin Aldeguer SPA Beta Tools Speed Up (Boscoscuro) DNF

Alonso Lopez was struggling with gears and grip on his Speed Up and was on a track limits warning as he battled his Boscoscuro to eleventh, so wide at one point that he rode the penalty loop.

Sergio Garcia, saw the title go to his teammate in twelfth.

The remaining points went to Ayumu Sasaki in 13th for Yamaha VR46 Master Camp, Filip Salac who was forced to sit up after earning fifth on the grid for Marc VDS while avoiding Aldeguer on the opening lap, dropping to 14th and Joe Roberts replacement at American Racing, Jorge Navarro in 15th.

Zonta van den Goorbergh finished 19th after his pit lane start for colliding with Tony Arbolino.



Crashes, injuries and replacements

The Italian had a weekend to forget. Arbolino could not avoid a flying Aldeguer who cleaned him out right a the start of the race.

Senna Agius was next to exit, not long before Binder, who was frustrated and trying to compensate for his fall down the standings after contact with Ogura, slipped out at turn eight.

Alex Escrig and Jeremy Alcoba were also out before the race was stopped.

Harrison Voight (22nd) returned after his home race for a second outing with the Preicanos Racing team, in for Daniel Munoz.

Celestino Vietti was in the paddock but out of action with a broken collarbone at Red Bull KTM Ajo and was not replaced.

Championship Standings

Ai Ogura takes the title with a total of 266, with Canet becoming the only other rider to pass the 200npoint benchmark with his win, moving onto 201, 60 points behind.

Garcia, who lead the first half of the season, is third on 179.

Overall Agius remains top rookie on 63, but has Moreira closing in now on 58 after a strong performance in Thailand.