‘I’ve got to believe I can be there’ - Scott Ogden looks for ‘big step’ in 2023

By Harvey Todd

Ogden scored points on seven occasions last year, as well as getting onto the front row for the first time at the Japanese Grand Prix at Motegi qualifying in second place.

The VisionTrack rider scored three 12th-place finishes, his best result of the season, in America, Spain as well as his home GP at Silverstone.

Unfortunately for the Brit, he and his team endured a difficult second half of the season but the 2022 rookie stated it was a valuable period for both parties who were competing in their first season in the Grand Prix paddock.

He said: “The first half of the year was so good, then we had the [summer] break and we came back to Silverstone where we all expected to be in the front group and fighting for top fives.

“Silverstone wasn’t so bad but when it [results] didn’t come we were trying to change too much and we didn’t really know what we were changing.

“We just went around in a circle trying to find the setup we had at the start of the year, but we couldn’t find it again.”

The VisionTrack Moto3 team was launched by former MotoGP rider Michael Laverty ahead of 2022 and former 125cc rider Taylor Mackenzie was appointed team manager.

“I think for everyone last year was sort of a learning year, even for them [Laverty and Mackenzie]. After one year under their belt and one year under mine it will be really good next year.”

The 2022 season was the first time that Ogden had competed in a championship with over 20 rounds.

Adding: “It was a long year, I had quite a lot of crashes so it just took a bit of a toll on me.

“It wasn’t ideal but there were some sessions where we showed speed and then in the races we crashed we had fairly good speed.

“It was disappointing to finish the season like that but at the same time I think we learnt more from that than what we did in the first half.”

Despite the difficult end to last year, Ogden remains confident he can have a strong 2023.

“There’s a lot of variants as to whether I can be at the front next year, but I think mentally and my riding at the moment is in a good place.

“It’s better than where it was at the start of last year where I had a lot of good results.

“I feel like we can come in, maybe not fight for the World Championship, but I’ve got to believe I can be there every weekend and be on the podium in some races.”

The 19-year-old aims for “a big step-up next year.

“Momentum will play a part; we’ve just got to have a good pre-season.”

Ogden discussed how he’s been spending his time during the off-season to prepare for the long season ahead.

“Pre-season’s going good, it’s been nice to have a break from the racing because last year was my first season of over 20 races, it was quite a big year.

"For me to have a bit of time away, doing a bit of cycling, swimming and other sports was nice to refresh my mind.

“The last few weeks we’ve been getting back on a motorcycle so now we’re getting into the proper pre-season where we’re on motorbikes and getting the work done.”

The young Brit revealed his targets for the upcoming season and what factors could help himself and the team achieve their goals in 2023.

Saying: “We’ve just had a new crew chief and hopefully we get some new parts from other teams.

“It’s just finding that extra half a second and if you can find it then some days it’s good enough for first and some days it’s good enough for a top 10.

“I feel like right now, physically I’m in a good place, I’ve just got to try and maintain that and not work too hard and kill myself before the season starts.

“The main aim for next year is to be in the top 10 in the championship at the end of the year.

“If I make the step from being a 15th-place guy occasionally to being a top 10 guy every weekend then being there in the championship is a big thing.

“Then you get more opportunities and then the year after you look at making a bigger step and try and win a World Championship but if we’re not in the top 10 this year it makes it very hard to keep progressing.”

The Moto3 season kicks off in Portugal on 26th March at the Algarve International Circuit.