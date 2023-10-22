The incident occurred ‘during the second hearing with the members of the FIM MotoGP Stewards panel’ on Saturday at the Australian Grand Prix after Toba had been sanctioned with a back-of-the-grid start and long lap penalty for ‘riding slow online [and] disturbing another rider at Turn 1’ during Friday Practice.

According to a statement from the Stewards, the SIC58 Squadra Corse rider ‘behaved in a disrespectful and abusive manner towards Officials of the Event, specifically, members of the FIM MotoGP Stewards panel’.

Toba's behaviour was deemed 'detrimental to the interests of the sport' and 'therefore an infringement of the FIM World Championship Grand Prix Regulations'.

The Japanese went on to finish 17th in Sunday’s wet Phillip Island race.

The FIM Stewards panel at Phillip Island consisted of chairman Freddie Spencer, Andres Somolinos and Tamara Matko.