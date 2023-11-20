Moto3: Mick Doohan ‘in shock’ as Jaume Masia escapes penalty in Sasaki title clash

20 Nov 2023
Jaume Masia, Ayumu Sasaki, Moto3 race, Qatar MotoGP 19 November

Five-time 500cc world champion Mick Doohan has slammed the ‘riding standards’ used by Jaume Masia to clinch the Moto3 title in Qatar on Sunday.

Masia won the 2023 crown with a round to spare after putting several block passes on main rival Ayumu Sasaki, who was then sent wide by Masia’s Leopard Honda team-mate Adrian Fernandez.

Responded to a post by Sasaki on Instagram, Doohan wrote:

“I’m in shock, no penalty for the riding standards shown by the winning rider, and team. Racing should be hard, but fair, the winner did not win on talent, he knew he didn’t have your talent. Sensational ride Sasaki, you gave it all.”


Some of the encounters between Masia, Sasaki and Fernandez can be seen below: