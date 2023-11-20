Moto3: Mick Doohan ‘in shock’ as Jaume Masia escapes penalty in Sasaki title clash
Five-time 500cc world champion Mick Doohan has slammed the ‘riding standards’ used by Jaume Masia to clinch the Moto3 title in Qatar on Sunday.
Masia won the 2023 crown with a round to spare after putting several block passes on main rival Ayumu Sasaki, who was then sent wide by Masia’s Leopard Honda team-mate Adrian Fernandez.
Responded to a post by Sasaki on Instagram, Doohan wrote:
“I’m in shock, no penalty for the riding standards shown by the winning rider, and team. Racing should be hard, but fair, the winner did not win on talent, he knew he didn’t have your talent. Sensational ride Sasaki, you gave it all.”
Some of the encounters between Masia, Sasaki and Fernandez can be seen below:
THE GLOVES ARE OFF! ⚔️— MotoGP™ (@MotoGP) November 19, 2023
The title contenders are locked in battle! #QatarGP pic.twitter.com/1ixnnw3Ljl
BAM! SAME CORNER @jaume_masia STANDS @AyumuSasaki UP! #QatarGP pic.twitter.com/4Nm5gIr9XB— MotoGP™ (@MotoGP) November 19, 2023
⚠️ Masia has a conduct warning from the Stewards! ⚠️— MotoGP™ (@MotoGP) November 19, 2023
And @AyumuSasaki1 delivers a warning of his own! He slides through once more! #QatarGP pic.twitter.com/7ZR3PFDl4g
That was close! @jaume_masia didn't seem too pleased with how close @AyumuSasaki1 was! #QatarGP pic.twitter.com/QBtuDWOKOK— MotoGP™ (@MotoGP) November 19, 2023
@31AdriFernandez MIGHT HAVE JUST WON HIS TEAMMATE THE CHAMPIONSHIP!— MotoGP™ (@MotoGP) November 19, 2023
He BARGES @AyumuSasaki1 back to 9th! #QatarGP pic.twitter.com/X1MNShIN1l