2024 Spanish Moto3, Jerez - Friday Practice Results

Friday Practice results from the 2024 Spanish Grand Prix (round 4) in Jerez, which saw David Alonso dominate day one.

2024 Moto3 Jerez  - Practice (2) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1David AlonsoCOLCFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (CFMOTO)1m 43.710s
2Jacob RoulstoneAUSRed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)+0.969s
3Collin VeijerNEDLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna)+1.052s
4Daniel HolgadoSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)+1.182s
5David AlmansaSPARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+1.412s
6Joel KelsoAUSBOE Motorsports (KTM)+1.448s
7Ivan OrtolaSPAMT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+1.453s
8Riccardo RossiITACIP Green Power (KTM)+1.468s
9David MunozSPABOE Motorsports (KTM)+1.487s
10Stefano NepaITALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+1.587s
11Tatsuki SuzukiJPNLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna)+1.623s
12Ryusei YamanakaJPNMT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+1.764s
13Joel EstebanSPACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (CFMOTO)+1.783s
14Scott OgdenGBRMLav Racing (Honda)+1.856s
15Matteo BertelleITARivacold SnipersTeam (Honda)+1.885s
16Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)+2.069s
17Nicola CarraroITALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+2.115s
18Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+2.193s
19Angel PiquerasSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+2.221s
20Luca LunettaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+2.257s
21Filippo FarioliITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+2.458s
22Joshua WhatleyGBRMLav Racing (Honda)+2.532s
23Noah DettwilerSWICIP Green Power (KTM)+2.607s
24Xabi ZurutuzaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+2.998s
25Tatchakorn BuasriTHAHonda Team Asia (Honda)+3.681s
26Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(KTM)No TIme

David Alonso finished Friday top in Moto3  practice at the Spanish Grand Prix, with the Aspar rider topping both sessions in record style.

Winner in Austin, David Alonso, immediately turned the first session into a statement of intent, setting a new lap record.

The cooler conditions saw the CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar rider to a new best of 1m44.590s, not only smashing Andrea Migno’s old lap but leaving his rivals in the dust - the majority sat over two seconds off.

David Munoz came closest, chipping away to finish 1.079 behind.

The Colombian built on that in the second session. There was constant company in the first half as he was always in line for a tow or to try and find where he made the gap in the first session. Once free the rider once again hit the top, with a long first stint on track.

In for tyres for the final ten minutes as the rest exited, and at will, restored his advantage, with another new lap record, a 1m 43.710s. 

Once again nobody came close, this time it was rookie Jacob Roulstone who gave chase wit the most effect, running behind Alonso in the early stages swelled his confidence,  seeing the rookie finish second for Red Bull GasGas Tech3.

Colin Veijer also had a spell behind the #80 bike, helping him to third for Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP.

Daniel Holgado made big progress in the second session, up from twelfth in the first session to fourth for Red Bull GASGAS Tech3.

David Almansa also impressed as he made changes that allowed him to climb from 19th to fifth for Rivacold Snipers.

BOE Motorsports rider Joel Kelso also picked up the pace for sixth, but like all of those ahead, still in need of over a second to compete with Alonso.

Riccardo Rossi holds eight overnight for CIP Green Power, with David Munoz ninth after gaining experience behind Alonso, while battling almost race-like for position with Roulstone.

Stefano Nepa picked up the pace enough to finish day one at Jerez in the top ten for the LevelUp KTM Team.

Tatsuki Suzuki left it very late to move into eleventh, the Husqvarna rider calling on all his experience as the class veteran.

Scott Ogden was the best of the MLav racing Brits in 14th, with Joshua Whatley 22nd.

Nicola Carraro crashed in the session, leaving him 17th for LevelUP MTA.

Jose Antonio Rueda was declared fit to race after the appendicitis that took him out ahead of the race in Texas. His Red Bull KTM Ajo bike stayed firmly in the pits in the first session, with no action in the second either.

David Almansa also passed, but Tachakorn Busari will need to be assessed again after practice to see if he will continue. The rider was allowed to continue, finishing 25th and last.

2024 Moto3 Jerez  - Practice (1) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1David AlonsoCOLCFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (CFMOTO)1m 44.590s
2David MunozSPABOE Motorsports (KTM)+.079s
3Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+1.329s
4Joel KelsoAUSBOE Motorsports (KTM)+1.380s
5Ivan OrtolaSPAMT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+1.389s
6Angel PiquerasSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+1.650s
7Collin VeijerNEDLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna)+1.668s
8Ryusei YamanakaJPNMT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+1.774s
9Jacob RoulstoneAUSRed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)+1.843s
10Riccardo RossiITACIP Green Power (KTM)+1.934s
11Nicola CarraroITALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+2.004s
12Daniel HolgadoSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)+2.035s
13Scott OgdenGBRMLav Racing (Honda)+2.086s
14Tatsuki SuzukiJPNLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna)+2.122s
15Joshua WhatleyGBRMLav Racing (Honda)+2.224s
16Stefano NepaITALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+2.305s
17Joel EstebanSPACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (CFMOTO)+2.404s
18Filippo FarioliITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+2.501s
19David AlmansaSPARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+2.548s
20Xabi ZurutuzaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+2.631s
21Matteo BertelleITARivacold SnipersTeam (Honda)+2.796s
22Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)+2.852s
23Luca LunettaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+2.993s
24Noah DettwilerSWICIP Green Power (KTM)+3.553s
25Tatchakorn BuasriTHAHonda Team Asia (Honda)+3.678s
26Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(KTM)No TIme

 

 

