2024 Spanish Moto3, Jerez - Friday Practice Results

2024 Moto3 Jerez - Practice (2) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 David Alonso COL CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (CFMOTO) 1m 43.710s 2 Jacob Roulstone AUS Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas) +0.969s 3 Collin Veijer NED Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna) +1.052s 4 Daniel Holgado SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas) +1.182s 5 David Almansa SPA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +1.412s 6 Joel Kelso AUS BOE Motorsports (KTM) +1.448s 7 Ivan Ortola SPA MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +1.453s 8 Riccardo Rossi ITA CIP Green Power (KTM) +1.468s 9 David Munoz SPA BOE Motorsports (KTM) +1.487s 10 Stefano Nepa ITA LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +1.587s 11 Tatsuki Suzuki JPN Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna) +1.623s 12 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +1.764s 13 Joel Esteban SPA CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (CFMOTO) +1.783s 14 Scott Ogden GBR MLav Racing (Honda) +1.856s 15 Matteo Bertelle ITA Rivacold SnipersTeam (Honda) +1.885s 16 Taiyo Furusato JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) +2.069s 17 Nicola Carraro ITA LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +2.115s 18 Adrian Fernandez SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +2.193s 19 Angel Piqueras SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +2.221s 20 Luca Lunetta ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +2.257s 21 Filippo Farioli ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +2.458s 22 Joshua Whatley GBR MLav Racing (Honda) +2.532s 23 Noah Dettwiler SWI CIP Green Power (KTM) +2.607s 24 Xabi Zurutuza SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +2.998s 25 Tatchakorn Buasri THA Honda Team Asia (Honda) +3.681s 26 Jose Antonio Rueda SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo(KTM) No TIme

David Alonso finished Friday top in Moto3 practice at the Spanish Grand Prix, with the Aspar rider topping both sessions in record style.

Winner in Austin, David Alonso, immediately turned the first session into a statement of intent, setting a new lap record.

The cooler conditions saw the CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar rider to a new best of 1m44.590s, not only smashing Andrea Migno’s old lap but leaving his rivals in the dust - the majority sat over two seconds off.

David Munoz came closest, chipping away to finish 1.079 behind.

The Colombian built on that in the second session. There was constant company in the first half as he was always in line for a tow or to try and find where he made the gap in the first session. Once free the rider once again hit the top, with a long first stint on track.

In for tyres for the final ten minutes as the rest exited, and at will, restored his advantage, with another new lap record, a 1m 43.710s.

Once again nobody came close, this time it was rookie Jacob Roulstone who gave chase wit the most effect, running behind Alonso in the early stages swelled his confidence, seeing the rookie finish second for Red Bull GasGas Tech3.

Colin Veijer also had a spell behind the #80 bike, helping him to third for Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP.

Daniel Holgado made big progress in the second session, up from twelfth in the first session to fourth for Red Bull GASGAS Tech3.

David Almansa also impressed as he made changes that allowed him to climb from 19th to fifth for Rivacold Snipers.

BOE Motorsports rider Joel Kelso also picked up the pace for sixth, but like all of those ahead, still in need of over a second to compete with Alonso.

Riccardo Rossi holds eight overnight for CIP Green Power, with David Munoz ninth after gaining experience behind Alonso, while battling almost race-like for position with Roulstone.

Stefano Nepa picked up the pace enough to finish day one at Jerez in the top ten for the LevelUp KTM Team.

Tatsuki Suzuki left it very late to move into eleventh, the Husqvarna rider calling on all his experience as the class veteran.

Scott Ogden was the best of the MLav racing Brits in 14th, with Joshua Whatley 22nd.

Nicola Carraro crashed in the session, leaving him 17th for LevelUP MTA.

Jose Antonio Rueda was declared fit to race after the appendicitis that took him out ahead of the race in Texas. His Red Bull KTM Ajo bike stayed firmly in the pits in the first session, with no action in the second either.

David Almansa also passed, but Tachakorn Busari will need to be assessed again after practice to see if he will continue. The rider was allowed to continue, finishing 25th and last.