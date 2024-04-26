2024 Spanish Moto3, Jerez - Friday Practice Results
Friday Practice results from the 2024 Spanish Grand Prix (round 4) in Jerez, which saw David Alonso dominate day one.
|2024 Moto3 Jerez - Practice (2) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|David Alonso
|COL
|CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (CFMOTO)
|1m 43.710s
|2
|Jacob Roulstone
|AUS
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)
|+0.969s
|3
|Collin Veijer
|NED
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna)
|+1.052s
|4
|Daniel Holgado
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)
|+1.182s
|5
|David Almansa
|SPA
|Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|+1.412s
|6
|Joel Kelso
|AUS
|BOE Motorsports (KTM)
|+1.448s
|7
|Ivan Ortola
|SPA
|MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+1.453s
|8
|Riccardo Rossi
|ITA
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+1.468s
|9
|David Munoz
|SPA
|BOE Motorsports (KTM)
|+1.487s
|10
|Stefano Nepa
|ITA
|LEVELUP - MTA (KTM)
|+1.587s
|11
|Tatsuki Suzuki
|JPN
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna)
|+1.623s
|12
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|JPN
|MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+1.764s
|13
|Joel Esteban
|SPA
|CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (CFMOTO)
|+1.783s
|14
|Scott Ogden
|GBR
|MLav Racing (Honda)
|+1.856s
|15
|Matteo Bertelle
|ITA
|Rivacold SnipersTeam (Honda)
|+1.885s
|16
|Taiyo Furusato
|JPN
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+2.069s
|17
|Nicola Carraro
|ITA
|LEVELUP - MTA (KTM)
|+2.115s
|18
|Adrian Fernandez
|SPA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+2.193s
|19
|Angel Piqueras
|SPA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+2.221s
|20
|Luca Lunetta
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+2.257s
|21
|Filippo Farioli
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+2.458s
|22
|Joshua Whatley
|GBR
|MLav Racing (Honda)
|+2.532s
|23
|Noah Dettwiler
|SWI
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+2.607s
|24
|Xabi Zurutuza
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|+2.998s
|25
|Tatchakorn Buasri
|THA
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+3.681s
|26
|Jose Antonio Rueda
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo(KTM)
|No TIme
David Alonso finished Friday top in Moto3 practice at the Spanish Grand Prix, with the Aspar rider topping both sessions in record style.
Winner in Austin, David Alonso, immediately turned the first session into a statement of intent, setting a new lap record.
The cooler conditions saw the CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar rider to a new best of 1m44.590s, not only smashing Andrea Migno’s old lap but leaving his rivals in the dust - the majority sat over two seconds off.
David Munoz came closest, chipping away to finish 1.079 behind.
The Colombian built on that in the second session. There was constant company in the first half as he was always in line for a tow or to try and find where he made the gap in the first session. Once free the rider once again hit the top, with a long first stint on track.
In for tyres for the final ten minutes as the rest exited, and at will, restored his advantage, with another new lap record, a 1m 43.710s.
Once again nobody came close, this time it was rookie Jacob Roulstone who gave chase wit the most effect, running behind Alonso in the early stages swelled his confidence, seeing the rookie finish second for Red Bull GasGas Tech3.
Colin Veijer also had a spell behind the #80 bike, helping him to third for Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP.
Daniel Holgado made big progress in the second session, up from twelfth in the first session to fourth for Red Bull GASGAS Tech3.
David Almansa also impressed as he made changes that allowed him to climb from 19th to fifth for Rivacold Snipers.
BOE Motorsports rider Joel Kelso also picked up the pace for sixth, but like all of those ahead, still in need of over a second to compete with Alonso.
Riccardo Rossi holds eight overnight for CIP Green Power, with David Munoz ninth after gaining experience behind Alonso, while battling almost race-like for position with Roulstone.
Stefano Nepa picked up the pace enough to finish day one at Jerez in the top ten for the LevelUp KTM Team.
Tatsuki Suzuki left it very late to move into eleventh, the Husqvarna rider calling on all his experience as the class veteran.
Scott Ogden was the best of the MLav racing Brits in 14th, with Joshua Whatley 22nd.
Nicola Carraro crashed in the session, leaving him 17th for LevelUP MTA.
Jose Antonio Rueda was declared fit to race after the appendicitis that took him out ahead of the race in Texas. His Red Bull KTM Ajo bike stayed firmly in the pits in the first session, with no action in the second either.
David Almansa also passed, but Tachakorn Busari will need to be assessed again after practice to see if he will continue. The rider was allowed to continue, finishing 25th and last.
|2024 Moto3 Jerez - Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|David Alonso
|COL
|CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (CFMOTO)
|1m 44.590s
|2
|David Munoz
|SPA
|BOE Motorsports (KTM)
|+.079s
|3
|Adrian Fernandez
|SPA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+1.329s
|4
|Joel Kelso
|AUS
|BOE Motorsports (KTM)
|+1.380s
|5
|Ivan Ortola
|SPA
|MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+1.389s
|6
|Angel Piqueras
|SPA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+1.650s
|7
|Collin Veijer
|NED
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna)
|+1.668s
|8
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|JPN
|MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+1.774s
|9
|Jacob Roulstone
|AUS
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)
|+1.843s
|10
|Riccardo Rossi
|ITA
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+1.934s
|11
|Nicola Carraro
|ITA
|LEVELUP - MTA (KTM)
|+2.004s
|12
|Daniel Holgado
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)
|+2.035s
|13
|Scott Ogden
|GBR
|MLav Racing (Honda)
|+2.086s
|14
|Tatsuki Suzuki
|JPN
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna)
|+2.122s
|15
|Joshua Whatley
|GBR
|MLav Racing (Honda)
|+2.224s
|16
|Stefano Nepa
|ITA
|LEVELUP - MTA (KTM)
|+2.305s
|17
|Joel Esteban
|SPA
|CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (CFMOTO)
|+2.404s
|18
|Filippo Farioli
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+2.501s
|19
|David Almansa
|SPA
|Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|+2.548s
|20
|Xabi Zurutuza
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|+2.631s
|21
|Matteo Bertelle
|ITA
|Rivacold SnipersTeam (Honda)
|+2.796s
|22
|Taiyo Furusato
|JPN
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+2.852s
|23
|Luca Lunetta
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+2.993s
|24
|Noah Dettwiler
|SWI
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+3.553s
|25
|Tatchakorn Buasri
|THA
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+3.678s
|26
|Jose Antonio Rueda
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo(KTM)
|No TIme