2024 Spanish Moto3 Grand Prix, Jerez - Qualifying Results

Qualifying results from the 2024 Spanish Moto3 Grand Prix in Jerez, where David Alonso continued his domination for pole position.

David Alonso, Moto3, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April
2024 Moto2 Jerez  - Qualifying Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1David AlonsoCOLCFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (CFMOTO)1m 44.954s
2David MunozSPABOE Motorsports (KTM)+0.220s
3Collin VeijerNEDLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna)+1.059s
4Joel KelsoAUSBOE Motorsports (KTM)+1.099s
5Ryusei YamanakaJPNMT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+1.198s
6Angel PiquerasSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+1.523s
7Ivan OrtolaSPAMT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+1.541s
8Joel EstebanSPACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (CFMOTO)+1.646s
9Tatsuki SuzukiJPNLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna)+1.843s
10Nicola CarraroITALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+2.009s
11Stefano NepaITALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+2.064s
12Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+2.198s
13Scott OgdenGBRMLav Racing (Honda)+2.228s
14Riccardo RossiITACIP Green Power (KTM)+2.412s
15Filippo FarioliITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+2.607s
16David AlmansaSPARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+2.649s
17Jacob RoulstoneAUSRed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)No Time
18Daniel HolgadoSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)No Time
Q1
19Matteo BertelleITARivacold SnipersTeam (Honda)1m 48.406s
20Luca LunettaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)1m 48.579s
21Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)1m 48.651s
22Joshua WhatleyGBRMLav Racing (Honda)1m 49.203s
23Noah DettwilerSWICIP Green Power (KTM)1m 49.228s
24Vincente PerezSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)1m 49.523s
25Tatchakorn BuasriTHAHonda Team Asia (Honda)1m 50.460
26Xabi ZurutuzaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)1m 51.460s
27Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(KTM)DNS

Qualifying for round four of the Moto3 championship, the Spanish Grand Prix at Jerez, saw David Alonso claim his second pole position, topping every session so far.

CFMoto Aspar rider finished Friday on top in the Moto3 class after practice at the Americas Grand Prix, topping both sessions and setting a new lap record benchmark.

The morning P2 session was a washout, with no forward progress for Moto3 after an overnight deluge and more rain in the morning. The change in conditions did nothing to stop Alonso’s timesheets topping form, once again first while getting wet conditions practice.                                         

With the mixed conditions of qualifying the Colombian was untroubled by the wet patches, riding with no fear as he ran onto the kerbs to claim consecutive poles with a 1m 49.954s lap.

With Jose Antonio Rueda absent through illness and championship leader Daniel Holgado in the gravel, a new face was needed to step up and challenge Alonso.

David Munoz hatched a plan to get close to the #80 bike and chasing around behind Alonso as the chequered flag waved brought the BOE Motorsports rider to within 0.220s, lifting him from 14th to second.

That left the rest of the class over a second off the pole time.

Collin Veijer stayed out longer on his Liqui Moly Intact GP Husqvarna and held the provisional lead until Alonso came back on track. Running solo, his time held for third.

Joel Kelso ran similar tactics to reach fourth on the second BOE Motorsports bike.

Ryusei Yamanaka was close on times to the Australian in fifth for MT Helmets - MSI with Angel Piqueras the top rookie in sixth after learning the track and it’s damp areas in Q1 for Leopard.

Ivan Ortola was seventh quickest in a quiet session for the MT Helmets rider, ahead of eighth placed rookie Joel Esteban for Aspar.

The top ten was completed by a late lap from the experienced Tatsuki Suzuki to pull him and his Husqvarna up to ninth and Nicola Carraro after his move up through Q1 for LevelUp -MTA.
 

Scott Ogden was the bets of the MLav Racing team in 13th, with teammate Joshua Whatley no able to make it to Q2.

Q1 - Piqueras though with top time

Rookie Piqueras moved onto Q2 with the top time. The Leopard rider was right behind Tachakorn Buasri as he fell, so was not affected by the yellow flag.

To that point fellow Leopard rider Adrian Fernandez (12th) had lead the way after spending his time attacking Carraro’s early effort on his LevelUp - MTA.

They were joined in progressing by Filippo Farioli (15th, SIC58 Squadra Corse).

Matteo Bertelle just missed out for Rivacold Snipers so will start 19th on Sunday.

Taiyo Furusato was following Fernandez when he pulled up and out of his lap suddenly, leaving the Honda team Asia rider 7th in the session (21st overall).

Crashes, injuries and replacements

It was a Q2 session to forget for the Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 team.

The session started with a nasty turn five fall for Holgado, the wettest part of the track, leaving him unable to set a time.

The team then saw their rookie Jacob Roulstone out at the same corner in the closing stages, and another huge crash. The Australian also has no time to his name

Crashes in Q1 halted progress for Luca Lunetta and Xabi Zurutuza, with Buasri the final late faller.

Jerez saw the return for super-sub Vincente Perez. With Jose Antonio Rueda feeling ill on arrival on Thursday, his Red Bull KTM Ajo has been parked in his pit box, so the team brought Perez back in to Moto3. His first laps came in the wet P2 session, which he finished eleventh on his way to 24th.

