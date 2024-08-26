Marc Marquez taking Moto3 superstar under his wing?

Marc Marquez has been offering advice to Moto3 superstar David Alonso, while the pair also trained together last week on production bikes.

Columbian racer Alonso is the runaway leader in the Moto3 standings after 11 rounds of 2024.

Having won seven races already, Alonso - who is in his second year in Moto3 - sits 71 points clear of Ivan Ortola heading into this weekend’s Aragon Grand Prix.

Alonso is set to step up to Moto2 next season with the Aspar team he currently races for, and has recently found himself getting advice from eight-time MotoGP world champion Marquez.

As seen on DAZN, following a photo opportunity at the Red Bull Ring last weekend, Marquez spoke with Alonso about dealing with the pressures of racing.

“At the moment, I don't know why when you're playing for the last lap…,” Alonso began.

“What do you think, that I don't get pissed off or what,” Marquez replied. “Of course you get pissed off, but it's normal. It's good to get pissed off.”

“It's like I didn't get out there celebrating,” Alonso added.

“It's normal,” Marquez said. “You carry it inside, it's good not to express it. And then at home, you eat your head off.”

Last Thursday at the Aspar circuit in Spain, Marquez and Alonso rode together on street bikes, with the latter using it as an opportunity to learn from the current Gresini MotoGP rider.

Alex Marquez, Ortola, Jaume Masia and Red Bull Rookies Cup rider Maximo Quiles were also in attendance.

This weekend’s Aragon round will see Alonso gunning for an eighth win of the season aboard his CFMoto machine.

Though not riding at Aragon in his rookie Moto3 season last year due to its absence from the calendar, Alonso won at the track in his first Red Bull Rookies Cup campaign in 2020.

He also managed two podiums in 2020 when he won the European Talent Cup title and again in 2021 on his way to the Rookies Cup title.