Pedro Acosta seeks Aragon response to ‘toughest weekend’, Fernandez “a rookie again”

The ‘toughest weekend of the year’ for MotoGP rookie Pedro Acosta in Austria also cost top KTM honours in the provisional world championship standings to Brad Binder.

Acosta arrives for his third home round at Aragon this weekend seventh in the standings, three points from future factory team-mate Brad Binder and 14 from Aprilia’s Maverick Vinales.

The 20-year-old Spaniard crossed the line just 10th and 13th in the Red Bull Ring races and is looking to rebound at a familiar Aragon track where he also won in the Moto2 class in the most recent 2022 Grand Prix.

"The third home race is coming up and we will need to see how we are on Friday in the first session,” said Acosta, who has been training at Misano on a Moto2 bike since Austria.

“Austria was possibly the toughest weekend of the year and Thursday's work in the box will increase more than usual.

“I spent two days in Misano training and it was good to keep improving my feelings.

“The good thing about MotorLand is that I know the track well from having trained there several days during the year, which will help us.

“I hope to improve on last weekend and start a busy September in the best possible way."

After an average of 14 points per round across his opening seven MotoGP appearances, including five top-3 finishes (Sprint or GP), Acosta has averaged just 6 points per round over the last four events.

“The results have not been the ones expected for Pedro in the last rounds,” said GASGAS Tech 3 team manager Nicolas Goyon.

“We are all aware of it, and we are working hard to help him and give him the bike that will allow him to be back on top, and we think that Aragon layout is one that will suit him.”

Although in his second premier-class season, team-mate Augusto Fernandez will also be a ‘rookie’ again this weekend, with MotoGP not competing at Aragon last year.

"I am looking forward to racing in Aragon, it will be my first time in MotoGP, so it feels like I will be a rookie again this week!” he said.

“It is a track that I enjoy a lot, where I have always had good results in the past, and it is also almost like a home round.

“All of this together, I can’t wait for this round, and hopefully we will have the full support from the Spanish fans."

Aragon has also been resurfaced since the 2022 round.