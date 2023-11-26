2023 Valencia Moto3 Grand Prix, Ricardo Tormo - Race Results
Race results from the 2023 Valencia Moto3 Grand Prix at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo.
|Valencia Moto3 Grand Prix, Ricardo Tormo - Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Husqvarna)
|33m 3.409s
|2
|David Alonso
|COL
|Valresa GASGAS Aspar Team
|(GASGAS)
|33m 3.491s
|3
|Ivan Ortolá
|SPA
|Angeluss MTA Team
|(KTM)
|33m 3.537s
|4
|Collin Veijer
|NED
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Husqvarna)
|33m 3.675s
|5
|Deniz Öncü
|TUR
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(KTM)
|33m 3.793s
|6
|José Antonio Rueda
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(KTM)
|33m 6.998s
|7
|Joel Kelso
|AUS
|CFMOTO Racing PruestelGP
|(CFMOTO)
|33m 8.032s
|8
|Daniel Holgado
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3
|(KTM)
|33m 9.514s
|9
|David Muñoz
|SPA
|BOE Motorsports
|(KTM)
|33m 9.714s
|10
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|JPN
|Valresa GASGAS Aspar Team
|(GASGAS)
|33m 10.316s
|11
|Taiyo Furusato
|JPN
|Honda Team Asia
|(Honda)
|33m 12.575s
|12
|Filippo Farioli
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3
|(KTM)
|33m 13.072s
|13
|Jaume Masia
|SPA
|Leopard Racing
|(Honda)
|33m 13.855s
|14
|Adrian Fernandez
|SPA
|Leopard Racing
|(Honda)
|33m 13.965s
|15
|Stefano Nepa
|ITA
|Angeluss MTA Team
|(KTM)
|33m 14.871s
|16
|Romano Fenati
|ITA
|Rivacold Snipers Team
|(Honda)
|33m 17.375s
|17
|Riccardo Rossi
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse
|(Honda)
|33m 17.409s
|18
|Matteo Bertelle
|ITA
|Rivacold Snipers Team
|(Honda)
|33m 28.881s
|19
|Xavier Artigas
|SPA
|CFMOTO Racing PruestelGP
|(CFMOTO)
|33m 31.763s
|20
|Kaito Toba
|JPN
|SIC58 Squadra Corse
|(Honda)
|33m 31.829s
|21
|David Salvador
|SPA
|CIP Green Power
|(KTM)
|33m 37.317s
|22
|Marcos Ruda
|SPA
|Finetwork Intact GP
|(Husqvarna)
|33m 40.041s
|23
|Mario Aji
|INA
|Honda Team Asia
|(Honda)
|33m 40.194s
|Lorenzo Fellon
|FRA
|CIP Green Power
|(KTM)
|DNF
|Vicente Perez
|SPA
|BOE Motorsports
|(KTM)
|DNF
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|MT Helmets - MSI
|(KTM)
|DNF
Title runner-up Ayumu Sasaki takes his first Moto3 victory of the season in his last race before moving to Moto2, at the Valencia Moto3 finale.
Sasaki held off rookie star David Alonso during a tense last lap, while Ivan Ortola completed a close podium.
New champion Jaume Masia limped home in 13th.
Today's race was also the last for Dunlop as official Moto3 tyre supplier.
Pole qualifier Collin Viejer crashed on his way to the grid but recovered to lead much of the race on his way to fourth.