2023 Valencia Moto3 Grand Prix, Ricardo Tormo - Race Results

26 Nov 2023
Ayumu

Race results from the 2023 Valencia Moto3 Grand Prix at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo.

Valencia Moto3 Grand Prix, Ricardo Tormo - Race Results
PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Ayumu SasakiJPNLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna)33m 3.409s
2David AlonsoCOLValresa GASGAS Aspar Team(GASGAS)33m 3.491s
3Ivan OrtoláSPAAngeluss MTA Team(KTM)33m 3.537s
4Collin VeijerNEDLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna)33m 3.675s
5Deniz ÖncüTURRed Bull KTM Ajo(KTM)33m 3.793s
6José Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(KTM)33m 6.998s
7Joel KelsoAUSCFMOTO Racing PruestelGP(CFMOTO)33m 8.032s
8Daniel HolgadoSPARed Bull KTM Tech3(KTM)33m 9.514s
9David MuñozSPABOE Motorsports(KTM)33m 9.714s
10Ryusei YamanakaJPNValresa GASGAS Aspar Team(GASGAS)33m 10.316s
11Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team Asia(Honda)33m 12.575s
12Filippo FarioliITARed Bull KTM Tech3(KTM)33m 13.072s
13Jaume MasiaSPALeopard Racing(Honda)33m 13.855s
14Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing(Honda)33m 13.965s
15Stefano NepaITAAngeluss MTA Team(KTM)33m 14.871s
16Romano FenatiITARivacold Snipers Team(Honda)33m 17.375s
17Riccardo RossiITASIC58 Squadra Corse(Honda)33m 17.409s
18Matteo BertelleITARivacold Snipers Team(Honda)33m 28.881s
19Xavier ArtigasSPACFMOTO Racing PruestelGP(CFMOTO)33m 31.763s
20Kaito TobaJPNSIC58 Squadra Corse(Honda)33m 31.829s
21David SalvadorSPACIP Green Power(KTM)33m 37.317s
22Marcos RudaSPAFinetwork Intact GP(Husqvarna)33m 40.041s
23Mario AjiINAHonda Team Asia(Honda)33m 40.194s
 Lorenzo FellonFRACIP Green Power(KTM)DNF 
 Vicente PerezSPABOE Motorsports(KTM)DNF 
 Diogo MoreiraBRAMT Helmets - MSI(KTM)DNF 

Title runner-up Ayumu Sasaki takes his first Moto3 victory of the season in his last race before moving to Moto2, at the Valencia Moto3 finale.

Sasaki held off rookie star David Alonso during a tense last lap, while Ivan Ortola completed a close podium.

New champion Jaume Masia limped home in 13th.

Today's race was also the last for Dunlop as official Moto3 tyre supplier.

Pole qualifier Collin Viejer crashed on his way to the grid but recovered to lead much of the race on his way to fourth.