Valencia Moto3 Grand Prix, Ricardo Tormo - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 Ayumu Sasaki JPN Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna) 33m 3.409s 2 David Alonso COL Valresa GASGAS Aspar Team (GASGAS) 33m 3.491s 3 Ivan Ortolá SPA Angeluss MTA Team (KTM) 33m 3.537s 4 Collin Veijer NED Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna) 33m 3.675s 5 Deniz Öncü TUR Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) 33m 3.793s 6 José Antonio Rueda SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) 33m 6.998s 7 Joel Kelso AUS CFMOTO Racing PruestelGP (CFMOTO) 33m 8.032s 8 Daniel Holgado SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) 33m 9.514s 9 David Muñoz SPA BOE Motorsports (KTM) 33m 9.714s 10 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN Valresa GASGAS Aspar Team (GASGAS) 33m 10.316s 11 Taiyo Furusato JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) 33m 12.575s 12 Filippo Farioli ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) 33m 13.072s 13 Jaume Masia SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) 33m 13.855s 14 Adrian Fernandez SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) 33m 13.965s 15 Stefano Nepa ITA Angeluss MTA Team (KTM) 33m 14.871s 16 Romano Fenati ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) 33m 17.375s 17 Riccardo Rossi ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) 33m 17.409s 18 Matteo Bertelle ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) 33m 28.881s 19 Xavier Artigas SPA CFMOTO Racing PruestelGP (CFMOTO) 33m 31.763s 20 Kaito Toba JPN SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) 33m 31.829s 21 David Salvador SPA CIP Green Power (KTM) 33m 37.317s 22 Marcos Ruda SPA Finetwork Intact GP (Husqvarna) 33m 40.041s 23 Mario Aji INA Honda Team Asia (Honda) 33m 40.194s Lorenzo Fellon FRA CIP Green Power (KTM) DNF Vicente Perez SPA BOE Motorsports (KTM) DNF Diogo Moreira BRA MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) DNF

Title runner-up Ayumu Sasaki takes his first Moto3 victory of the season in his last race before moving to Moto2, at the Valencia Moto3 finale.

Sasaki held off rookie star David Alonso during a tense last lap, while Ivan Ortola completed a close podium.

New champion Jaume Masia limped home in 13th.

Today's race was also the last for Dunlop as official Moto3 tyre supplier.

Pole qualifier Collin Viejer crashed on his way to the grid but recovered to lead much of the race on his way to fourth.