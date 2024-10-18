2024 Australian Moto3 - Friday Practice Results

Friday practice results from the Moto3 2024 Australian Grand Prix (round 17) at Phillip Island, where Angel Piqueras got the better of the weather to finish Friday on top.

Angel Piqueras, Australia, 2024, Friday practice
Angel Piqueras, Australia, 2024, Friday practice
© Gold & Goose

Moto3 got back on track after the downpour that flooded the circuit and cancelled the first MotoGP session, with Angel Piqueras dominating as late progress all but evaporated in the timed P1 session at Philip Island, in practice for the Australian Grand Prix.

The newly laid track didn’t get to become an issue with the weather controlling the Friday action. Angel Piqueras was already topping the timesheets when, with eighteen minutes to go the rookie put in a lap of 1m 44.949s. That would remain the best time of the session, comfortably by over a second, with the Leopard rider taking the chequered flag in the pits.

2024 champion David Alonso was second to the Honda rider, his best effort being set around the same time, but 1.042s slower for the CFMoto Gaviota Aspar Team.

2024 Moto3  Australia  - Practice 1 (2) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Angel PiquerasSPALeopard Racing (Honda)1m 44.949s
2David AlonsoCOLCFMOTO GaviotaAspar Team (CFMOTO)+1.042s
3Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+2.113s
4David AlmansaSPAKopron Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+2.162s
5Matteo BertelleITAKopron Rivacold SnipersTeam (Honda)+2.204s
6David MunozSPABOE Motorsports (KTM)+2.710s
7Collin VeijerNEDLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna)+2.743s
8Stefano NepaITALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+2.852s
9Luca LunettaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+2.884s
10Joel KelsoAUSBOE Motorsports (KTM)+3.003s
11Noah DettwilerSWICIP Green Power (KTM)+3.049s
12Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)+3.095s
13Tatsuki SuzukiJPNLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna)+3.241s
14Joel EstebanSPACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (CFMOTO)+3.280s
15Scott OgdenGBRFleetSafe Honda MLav Racing (Honda)+3.350s
16Riccardo RossiITACIP Green Power (KTM)+3.474s
17Daniel HolgadoSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)+3.496s
18Xabi ZurutuzaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+3.503s
19Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+3.661s
20Tatchakorn BuasriTHAHonda Team Asia (Honda)+3.952s
21Filippo FarioliITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+3.982s
22Jacob RoulstoneAUSRed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)+4.024s
23Ryusei YamanakaJPNMT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+4.556s
24Nicola CarraroITALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+4.597s
25Eddie O'SheaGBRFleetSafe Honda MLav Racing (Honda)+4.699s
26Ivan OrtolaSPAMT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+4.880s

Adrian Fernandez took a top three for Leopard, completing a strong opening day for the team. The Spaniard was over two seconds slower, with a huge save at Siberia to his name which saw him sat almost kneeling on his bike as he corrected his Honda to save a fall.

It was another Honda in fourth, David Almansa for Rivacold Snipers, one of just a handful of late improvers  gaining just a place, ahead of his teammate Matteo Bertelle, who took over fifth.

David Munoz was the top KTM rider for BOE Motorsports in sixth ahead of Collin Veijer who was shuffled back slightly to seventh on his Liqui Moly Intact GP Husqvarna.

Stefano Nepa was eighth quickest for LevelUp - MTA despite a late fall at the same time as his teammate Nicola Carraro, with Luca Lunetta ninth and also a faller in the session as the track feeling became greasy for SIC58 Squadra Corse.

Joel Kelso was the best home rider on hos BOE bike, completing the top ten, but three seconds off the lead time, whilst fellow countryman Jacob Roulstone placed 22nd.

Noah Dettwiler looked at home in the wet, pulling off his own huge save, almost doing the splits above his CIP Green Power bike, with both feet away from the machine as he held on to finish eleventh quickest.

Taiyo Furusato was the first rider off in the second session of the day, the Honda Team Asia rider recovered from his early highside for twelfth., ahead of compatriot Tatsuki Suzuki in 13th on the second Husqvarna.

The final overnight progression spot is held by rookie Joel Esteban, in 14th on the second Aspar bike, with MLav Racing rider Scott Ogden just missing out.

Daniel Holgado made steps in the right direction, in an improved 17th after finishing FP in 24th, but was still over three seconds adrift, as he had been in the first session.

His fortunes reversed with Japan polesitter  Friday pacesetter Ivan Ortola, who started with time to make up in 17th , only to decide to stay trouble free but 26th and last and almost five seconds off the session leader.

There were further falls at turn five for Tatchakorn Buasri, with turn four ever popular for a spill, taking Riccardo Rossi, Filippo Farioli and Carraro.


The earlier extended Free Practice was wet, with the yellow flags out for early session leader Xabi Zurutuza, who was off almost immediately after going top, with a second fall for the rookie late in the session at turn one.

There were several riders off track in the session as the limit in the wet was found, riding through the gravel and grass to remount, including Farioli, Carraro, Alonso and Lunetta, who went surfing his bike at turn six just before the chequered flag arrived.

The session also saw a conduct warning for both Adrian Fernandez and David Munoz, after aggressively passing each other in FP lead to contact.

It was dominated by Alonso, who at one point held a gap of over a second, until Piqueras reeled him back in late on, with third placed Matteo Bertelle over half a second of and seventh placed Munoz a second adrift.

With MLav rider Eddie O’Shea (25th in P1) declared fit on his return on Thursday, Moto3 begins the Australian round with a full grid, with no replacements or additional wildcards listed for this round.

2024 Moto3 Australia - Free Practice (1) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1David AlonsoCOLCFMOTO GaviotaAspar Team (CFMOTO)1m 44.888s
2Angel PiquerasSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.018s
3Matteo BertelleITAKopron Rivacold SnipersTeam (Honda)+0.568s
4Stefano NepaITALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+0.817s
5Collin VeijerNEDLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna)+0.854s
6Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.907s
7David MunozSPABOE Motorsports (KTM)+1.090s
8Luca LunettaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+1.155s
9Scott OgdenGBRFleetSafe Honda MLav Racing (Honda)+1.269s
10Ryusei YamanakaJPNMT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+1.459s
11Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)+1.472s
12Tatsuki SuzukiJPNLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna)+1.595s
13Joel EstebanSPACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (CFMOTO)+1.646s
14Riccardo RossiITACIP Green Power (KTM)+1.702s
15David AlmansaSPAKopron Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+1.775s
16Joel KelsoAUSBOE Motorsports (KTM)+1.829s
17Ivan OrtolaSPAMT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+1.925s
18Nicola CarraroITALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+2.229s
19Xabi ZurutuzaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+2.464s
20Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+2.631s
21Jacob RoulstoneAUSRed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)+2.644s
22Noah DettwilerSWICIP Green Power (KTM)+3.048s
23Filippo FarioliITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+3.060s
24Daniel HolgadoSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)+3.115s
25Tatchakorn BuasriTHAHonda Team Asia (Honda)+3.216s
26Eddie O'SheaGBRFleetSafe Honda MLav Racing (Honda)+3.919s


 

