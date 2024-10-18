2024 Australian Moto3 - Friday Practice Results

Moto3 got back on track after the downpour that flooded the circuit and cancelled the first MotoGP session, with Angel Piqueras dominating as late progress all but evaporated in the timed P1 session at Philip Island, in practice for the Australian Grand Prix.

The newly laid track didn’t get to become an issue with the weather controlling the Friday action. Angel Piqueras was already topping the timesheets when, with eighteen minutes to go the rookie put in a lap of 1m 44.949s. That would remain the best time of the session, comfortably by over a second, with the Leopard rider taking the chequered flag in the pits.

2024 champion David Alonso was second to the Honda rider, his best effort being set around the same time, but 1.042s slower for the CFMoto Gaviota Aspar Team.

2024 Moto3 Australia - Practice 1 (2) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Angel Piqueras SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) 1m 44.949s 2 David Alonso COL CFMOTO GaviotaAspar Team (CFMOTO) +1.042s 3 Adrian Fernandez SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +2.113s 4 David Almansa SPA Kopron Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +2.162s 5 Matteo Bertelle ITA Kopron Rivacold SnipersTeam (Honda) +2.204s 6 David Munoz SPA BOE Motorsports (KTM) +2.710s 7 Collin Veijer NED Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna) +2.743s 8 Stefano Nepa ITA LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +2.852s 9 Luca Lunetta ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +2.884s 10 Joel Kelso AUS BOE Motorsports (KTM) +3.003s 11 Noah Dettwiler SWI CIP Green Power (KTM) +3.049s 12 Taiyo Furusato JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) +3.095s 13 Tatsuki Suzuki JPN Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna) +3.241s 14 Joel Esteban SPA CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (CFMOTO) +3.280s 15 Scott Ogden GBR FleetSafe Honda MLav Racing (Honda) +3.350s 16 Riccardo Rossi ITA CIP Green Power (KTM) +3.474s 17 Daniel Holgado SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas) +3.496s 18 Xabi Zurutuza SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +3.503s 19 Jose Antonio Rueda SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +3.661s 20 Tatchakorn Buasri THA Honda Team Asia (Honda) +3.952s 21 Filippo Farioli ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +3.982s 22 Jacob Roulstone AUS Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas) +4.024s 23 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +4.556s 24 Nicola Carraro ITA LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +4.597s 25 Eddie O'Shea GBR FleetSafe Honda MLav Racing (Honda) +4.699s 26 Ivan Ortola SPA MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +4.880s

Adrian Fernandez took a top three for Leopard, completing a strong opening day for the team. The Spaniard was over two seconds slower, with a huge save at Siberia to his name which saw him sat almost kneeling on his bike as he corrected his Honda to save a fall.

It was another Honda in fourth, David Almansa for Rivacold Snipers, one of just a handful of late improvers gaining just a place, ahead of his teammate Matteo Bertelle, who took over fifth.

David Munoz was the top KTM rider for BOE Motorsports in sixth ahead of Collin Veijer who was shuffled back slightly to seventh on his Liqui Moly Intact GP Husqvarna.

Stefano Nepa was eighth quickest for LevelUp - MTA despite a late fall at the same time as his teammate Nicola Carraro, with Luca Lunetta ninth and also a faller in the session as the track feeling became greasy for SIC58 Squadra Corse.

Joel Kelso was the best home rider on hos BOE bike, completing the top ten, but three seconds off the lead time, whilst fellow countryman Jacob Roulstone placed 22nd.

Noah Dettwiler looked at home in the wet, pulling off his own huge save, almost doing the splits above his CIP Green Power bike, with both feet away from the machine as he held on to finish eleventh quickest.

Taiyo Furusato was the first rider off in the second session of the day, the Honda Team Asia rider recovered from his early highside for twelfth., ahead of compatriot Tatsuki Suzuki in 13th on the second Husqvarna.

The final overnight progression spot is held by rookie Joel Esteban, in 14th on the second Aspar bike, with MLav Racing rider Scott Ogden just missing out.

Daniel Holgado made steps in the right direction, in an improved 17th after finishing FP in 24th, but was still over three seconds adrift, as he had been in the first session.

His fortunes reversed with Japan polesitter Friday pacesetter Ivan Ortola, who started with time to make up in 17th , only to decide to stay trouble free but 26th and last and almost five seconds off the session leader.

There were further falls at turn five for Tatchakorn Buasri, with turn four ever popular for a spill, taking Riccardo Rossi, Filippo Farioli and Carraro.



The earlier extended Free Practice was wet, with the yellow flags out for early session leader Xabi Zurutuza, who was off almost immediately after going top, with a second fall for the rookie late in the session at turn one.

There were several riders off track in the session as the limit in the wet was found, riding through the gravel and grass to remount, including Farioli, Carraro, Alonso and Lunetta, who went surfing his bike at turn six just before the chequered flag arrived.

The session also saw a conduct warning for both Adrian Fernandez and David Munoz, after aggressively passing each other in FP lead to contact.

It was dominated by Alonso, who at one point held a gap of over a second, until Piqueras reeled him back in late on, with third placed Matteo Bertelle over half a second of and seventh placed Munoz a second adrift.

With MLav rider Eddie O’Shea (25th in P1) declared fit on his return on Thursday, Moto3 begins the Australian round with a full grid, with no replacements or additional wildcards listed for this round.

2024 Moto3 Australia - Free Practice (1) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 David Alonso COL CFMOTO GaviotaAspar Team (CFMOTO) 1m 44.888s 2 Angel Piqueras SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +0.018s 3 Matteo Bertelle ITA Kopron Rivacold SnipersTeam (Honda) +0.568s 4 Stefano Nepa ITA LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +0.817s 5 Collin Veijer NED Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna) +0.854s 6 Adrian Fernandez SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +0.907s 7 David Munoz SPA BOE Motorsports (KTM) +1.090s 8 Luca Lunetta ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +1.155s 9 Scott Ogden GBR FleetSafe Honda MLav Racing (Honda) +1.269s 10 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +1.459s 11 Taiyo Furusato JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) +1.472s 12 Tatsuki Suzuki JPN Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna) +1.595s 13 Joel Esteban SPA CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (CFMOTO) +1.646s 14 Riccardo Rossi ITA CIP Green Power (KTM) +1.702s 15 David Almansa SPA Kopron Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +1.775s 16 Joel Kelso AUS BOE Motorsports (KTM) +1.829s 17 Ivan Ortola SPA MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +1.925s 18 Nicola Carraro ITA LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +2.229s 19 Xabi Zurutuza SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +2.464s 20 Jose Antonio Rueda SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +2.631s 21 Jacob Roulstone AUS Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas) +2.644s 22 Noah Dettwiler SWI CIP Green Power (KTM) +3.048s 23 Filippo Farioli ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +3.060s 24 Daniel Holgado SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas) +3.115s 25 Tatchakorn Buasri THA Honda Team Asia (Honda) +3.216s 26 Eddie O'Shea GBR FleetSafe Honda MLav Racing (Honda) +3.919s



