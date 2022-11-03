Struggling to get a loved one to love riding! Try ride at Motorcycle Live!

Getting on two wheels for the first time can be an intimidating experience. From the obvious physical dangers to mental blocks, there can be a number of hurdles to overcome when it comes to making that first step and getting in the saddle for the first time.

Motorcycle Live is hoping to help as many new riders as possible get their first taste of two wheels at this year’s event with their riding experiences.

The riding experiences at Motorcycle Live come at no extra cost to your entry fee for the event itself, and you do not need a licence to be able to take part.

Additionally, protective gear will be provided for anyone trying out two wheels for the first time at Motorcycle Live 2022’s TryRide Zone, which is organised in partnership with the Motorcycle Industry Association (MCIA).

TryRide gives new riders the chance to get on two wheels for the first time with a free riding experience with a professional instructor. In the TryRide Zone, new riders will be introduced to slow-speed handling, gears, and braking, and is open to anyone aged 14-and-over.

Elsewhere, manufacturers present at Motorcycle Live 2022 will have rolling roads on their stands, allowing non-licence holders to get that first taste of two wheels in a controlled environment.

In total, Motorcycle Live 2022 will feature over 50 manufacturers, meaning that after you have gotten aboard a motorcycle or scooter for the first time, there will be plenty of industry people present to help advise you on what might be the best next move for you; whether that’s help with finding your first bike, or making sure you’re in well-fitted, high-quality riding gear.

Motorcycle Live 2022 begins on Saturday 19 November, with advanced tickets on sale until 17:00 on Friday 18 November. Booking in advance will cost £22 per adult, with tickets for children aged 6-18 costing £1, and those five years old and under go free with an accompanying paying adult. Advanced tickets will also grant a discounted car parking fee of £10, while motorcycle parking is free. There is a £2 admin fee per order.

Visit www.motorcyclelive.co.uk to book or call 0844 581 2345 (calls charged at 7p per minute).