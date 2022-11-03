The Valencia MotoGP season finale is on Sunday, followed by the Valencia test at the same track on Tuesday November 8, before Marquez rides again on Thursday November 10.

He will feature at the Jarama circuit, in Madrid, for the first test on the Honda RC213V-S.

The bike will use “advanced biofuel made from waste as its raw material”.

This fuel will then be available for Repsol Honda in 2024 when MotoGP teams switch to using fuels with 40 percent non-fossil origin.

Marquez has had his season interrupted by a fourth major arm surgery but he remains the highest-placed Honda rider in the MotoGP standings, in 12th, after a disastrous year for the team.

In 2023 he will seek his seventh championship in the premier class and will be joined by Joan Mir in a major reshuffle for the 2023 MotoGP rider line-up caused by Suzuki’s exit.