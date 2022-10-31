Valencian MotoGP 2022 - Full race weekend schedule

After yet another victory last time out in Sepang, his seventh of the season which is three more than Enea Bastianini in second, the Ducati rider would need to finish lower than 14th and Quartararo win in order for him not to secure the title.

While it would take a wild series of events for Bagnaia to leave Valencia without the world title, the same can’t be said for Aleix Espargaro in his battle to secure a top three spot in the championship.

Seemingly uncatchable for that position with a few rounds to go, the Aprilia rider is now just one point ahead of Bastianini after the Gresini rider took his third podium from the last six races in Malaysia.

Although not locked in, Jack Miller has a similar points advantage to that of his team-mate Bagnaia over sixth placed Brad Binder, so a top five championship finish appears likely for the Australian before joining Binder for the post-race test at KTM.

Valencian MotoGP full schedule (UK time)

Friday November 4

8am - Moto3 FP1

8.55am - MotoGP FP1

9.55am - Moto2 FP1

12.15pm - Moto3 FP2

13.10pm - MotoGP FP2

14.10pm - Moto2 FP2

Saturday November 5

8am - Moto3 FP3

8.55am - MotoGP FP3

9.55am - Moto2 FP3

11.35am - Moto3 Q1

12pm - Moto3 Q2

12.30pm - MotoGP FP4

13.10pm - MotoGP Q1

13.35pm - MotoGP Q2

14.10pm - Moto2 Q1

14.35pm - Moto2 Q2

Sunday November 6

8am - Moto3 warm-up

8.20am - Moto2 warm-up

8.40am - MotoGP warm-up

10am - Moto3 race

11.20am - Moto2 race

13.00pm - MotoGP race