Valencian MotoGP 2022 - Full race weekend schedule
Francesco Bagnaia could seal his maiden MotoGP World Championship at Valencia this weekend as he leads reigning champion Fabio Quartararo by 23 points.
After yet another victory last time out in Sepang, his seventh of the season which is three more than Enea Bastianini in second, the Ducati rider would need to finish lower than 14th and Quartararo win in order for him not to secure the title.
While it would take a wild series of events for Bagnaia to leave Valencia without the world title, the same can’t be said for Aleix Espargaro in his battle to secure a top three spot in the championship.
Seemingly uncatchable for that position with a few rounds to go, the Aprilia rider is now just one point ahead of Bastianini after the Gresini rider took his third podium from the last six races in Malaysia.
Although not locked in, Jack Miller has a similar points advantage to that of his team-mate Bagnaia over sixth placed Brad Binder, so a top five championship finish appears likely for the Australian before joining Binder for the post-race test at KTM.
Valencian MotoGP full schedule (UK time)
Friday November 4
8am - Moto3 FP1
8.55am - MotoGP FP1
9.55am - Moto2 FP1
12.15pm - Moto3 FP2
13.10pm - MotoGP FP2
14.10pm - Moto2 FP2
Saturday November 5
8am - Moto3 FP3
8.55am - MotoGP FP3
9.55am - Moto2 FP3
11.35am - Moto3 Q1
12pm - Moto3 Q2
12.30pm - MotoGP FP4
13.10pm - MotoGP Q1
13.35pm - MotoGP Q2
14.10pm - Moto2 Q1
14.35pm - Moto2 Q2
Sunday November 6
8am - Moto3 warm-up
8.20am - Moto2 warm-up
8.40am - MotoGP warm-up
10am - Moto3 race
11.20am - Moto2 race
13.00pm - MotoGP race