MotoGP Valencia Test full schedule: Which riders will debut on new bikes?

After the title-decider between Francesco Bagnaia and Fabio Quartararo, bikes will return to the track two days later for the first Test ahead of the 2023 season.

Valencia Test full schedule (UK time)

8.30am - 12.30pm - morning session

1.30am - 4.30pm - afternoon session

Which riders will debut on new bikes?

The Valencia Test on Tuesday November 8 will be the first time that some of MotoGP’s big names will swap bikes and join the teams that they will represent in the 2023 season. The 2023 MotoGP rider line-up promises exciting thrills and spills and the first preview is at the Valencia Test.

When does MotoGP 2023 start?

The 2023 MotoGP calendar provisionally plans 21 rounds and 42 races including MotoGP sprint races.

The Sepang shakedown test on February 5-7 2023 is the first time you will see MotoGP bikes after the Valencia Test.