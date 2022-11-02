MotoGP Valencia Test full schedule: Which riders will debut on new bikes?
The postseason Valencia Test is on Tuesday November 8, after the season-defining Valencia MotoGP.
After the title-decider between Francesco Bagnaia and Fabio Quartararo, bikes will return to the track two days later for the first Test ahead of the 2023 season.
Valencia Test full schedule (UK time)
- 8.30am - 12.30pm - morning session
- 1.30am - 4.30pm - afternoon session
Which riders will debut on new bikes?
The Valencia Test on Tuesday November 8 will be the first time that some of MotoGP’s big names will swap bikes and join the teams that they will represent in the 2023 season. The 2023 MotoGP rider line-up promises exciting thrills and spills and the first preview is at the Valencia Test.
- Jack Miller to KTM
- Enea Bastianini to Ducati Lenovo
- Pol Espargaro to Tech3 GASGAS
- Augusto Fernandez to Tech3 GASGAS
- Joan Mir to Repsol Honda
- Alex Rins to LCR Honda
- Miguel Oliveira to RNF Aprilia
- Raul Fernandez to RNF Aprilia
- Alex Marquez to Gresini Racing
When does MotoGP 2023 start?
The 2023 MotoGP calendar provisionally plans 21 rounds and 42 races including MotoGP sprint races.
The Sepang shakedown test on February 5-7 2023 is the first time you will see MotoGP bikes after the Valencia Test.