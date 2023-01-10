Miller leaves Ducati at a time where the Italian brand has cemented itself as the manufacturer to beat in MotoGP, not only because of the amount of Ducati riders on the grid, but more importantly because of the performance shown in 2022.

No one could really argue that Ducati has the most complete package on the grid, yet we believe Miller is destined for a lot of success at KTM.

Pressure from satellite MotoGP riders

While Miller was fast, consistent and always a team player for the factory Ducati team, his position was one that always felt like it could be within reach for other Ducati riders.

Despite having a better season than Jorge Martin in 2022, rumours linking the Spaniard with a move to replace the Australian surfaced early on in the season and never went away.

Instead, Enea Bastianini’s name was then added to the mix before a superb run of form left Ducati with no choice but to promote the Italian alongside Francesco Bagnaia.

Had Miller stayed at Ducati as team-mate to Bagnaia in 2023, then he likely would have faced another pressure-induced season where looking over his shoulder at the likes of Martin, Bastianini and even Marco Bezzecchi was set to take place.

But after securing a move to KTM, Miller is likely to flourish as the current Tech 3 GASGAS riders don’t appear to be realistic challengers to his seat.

Pol Espargaro has returned to KTM after two difficult seasons with Honda, and although nothing is impossible when it comes to racing, managing to secure another factory ride at this stage of his career seems unlikely for Espargaro.

Then we have Augusto Fernandez who is a rookie and will need time to perform, which means Miller should be unleashed at KTM without consistent pressure from satellite team riders.

Heavy investment leads to continued improvements from KTM

Since coming into MotoGP, KTM have continued to chip away at the heavyweights of Grand Prix racing.

So often a championship that was dominated by Honda and Yamaha, with a sprinkling of Ducati for good measure, KTM have now become serious contenders.

2020 was a breakthrough season for the Austrian manufacturer as Binder and Miguel Oliveira secured victories, and while their win total declined in 2021, stunning performances were still being delivered.

That was again the case in 2022 as Oliveira won twice, while Binder came within half a second of victory at the season-finale in Valencia.

The RC16 has its weak points, as do most bikes for that matter, but if cornering and traction, along with improved pace when it comes to qualifying can be generated, then Miller should automatically become a challenger for wins.

Speaking of qualifying, Miller has often starred when it comes to extracting performance from a soft rear tyre which could make the world of difference for KTM. Yes, the Ducati is the best bike on the grid when it comes to time attacks, however, Miller showed on several occasions that it wasn’t just the bike making the difference.

While KTM is yet to deliver its riders with a bike capable of winning a world title, continued improvements and backing has seen them rise to a level where that will be expected of them. Should 2023 see KTM make more steps forward then it’s fair to say Miller could have joined the team at the perfect time.

Team Orders

MotoGP as a series and the teams within it are not known for deploying team orders on a regular basis, however, as we saw from Ducati last season, team orders were beginning to take place as the season wore on due to Bagnaia closing in on the world title.

While totally understandable from Ducati’s point of view, having a world champion as his team-mate could have led to Ducati intentionally or unintentionally favouring Bagnaia over Miller had the Aussie stayed put.

But moving to KTM, who despite showing Binder the type of support and commitment of a number one rider over the years, have always given both its riders the same opportunity.

As a MotoGP race winner himself, Miller demands a high level of respect and will start the season on equal terms as Binder.

Familiar surroundings

Two of Miller’s best seasons in MotoGP came in 2019 and 2020 when riding for the Pramac Ducati team.

During Miller’s time with Pramac, Francesco Guidotti was the Team Manager before the Italian moved to KTM at the beginning of last season, which means a reunion for Guidotti and Miller.

Miller is also returning to the KTM set-up where he enjoyed his most successful season in the Grand Prix paddock, finishing second in the 2014 Moto3 championship.

Miller’s best form in 2022 came after the decision to join KTM was complete, which should be a sign of things to come next season.

The five-year Ducati rider did have the choice to remain with the Bologna-based manufacturer and step back into the Pramac team, but instead chose to join KTM in a move he called ‘mine only’.