Acosta is set to step up to MotoGP with KTM in 2024, and could do so as a world champion in Moto2.

Tony Arbolino holds a slender advantage in the championship, however, the Italian found it hard to live with Acosta’s form prior to the summer break.

KTM are reportedly interested in adding the two LCR seats to their project, which would give them six bikes to fight against Ducati.

Staying at KTM in 2024 are Brad Binder, Jack Miller and Pol Espargaro, while the Austrian brand wants to keep Augusto Fernandez whilst adding Acosta.

Although he failed to rule it out, recent comments from Pit Beirer indicated that signing Marquez was not in their immediate plans.

But with KTM his most likely destination should he leave Honda in the near future, and Acosta being the rider that’s expected to take over from Marquez as the next great champion, we could see a situation where they battle it out on equal machinery.

Marquez has not quite been the same since 2019 after injuries and issues with the Honda have stopped him from building a legacy that could have been near-untouchable for other riders.

That said, Marquez has proved in 2023 that he can be the man to beat given the right equipment.

The eight-time world champion’s talent is clearly still there and given the right machinery it appears as though race wins are there for the taking.

Some still see Marquez as title contender on the right bike, and given KTM’s progress in 2023, the two sides could become a formidable force together.

However, the rider that could stop that is Acosta who has tremendous talent, like Marquez, and is only getting better as he gains more experience.

An argument could be made that Marquez has not quite transitioned as well as expected to the new-look MotoGP bikes that include gadgets such as holeshot devices, and the extensive aero that’s currently in play.

Acosta is yet to ride a MotoGP bike so there’s no guarantee that he will become the best rider in the class, something he’s appeared destined to do at times.

But with young riders seemingly adapting quicker and quicker to MotoGP, and having immediate success, Acosta should be one of those who becomes a threat instantaneously.

We believe Marquez would do very well on the current KTM package, but with Acosta being so good at the age of 19 and still being nowhere near his prime, the young Spaniard would have more chance of sustained success than Marquez, in our view.