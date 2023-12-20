2023 MotoGP spectators: Sprint Saturdays, Le Mans record, Mugello recovery

In broad terms a total of 2,857,925 people were counted as attending a MotoGP event in 2023, compared with 2,427,928 in 2022.

Le Mans set a new ‘MotoGP record’ of 278,805 fans over the French weekend, although “On the weekend of July 20, 1952, a crowd estimated at over 400,000 flocked to Solitude for the West German Grand Prix.”

Germany’s current Sachsenring grand prix venue was the only other event to top the 200,000 weekend total this year, while Mugello made the biggest turnaround, increasing its trackside audience by 61,592 after a miserable 2022 attendance.

Both seasons consisted of 20 rounds, although Aragon was only present in 2022 while Buddh made its MotoGP debut in 2023. For reasons that are not entirely clear, COTA continues to withhold attendance figures.

Since a weekend total is calculated by adding up spectator numbers for each day, the same fan attending on Friday, Saturday and Sunday will be counted three times.

As such, attendance for individual days is arguably more significant, especially in terms of measuring the impact of Sprint races, introduced on a Saturday afternoon for 2023.

The Saturday-only attendance table is again topped by Le Mans, but - excluding Buddh and Aragon - also shows an increase of 197,489 more Saturday fans compared to the same events in 2022.

The Sunday-only attendance increased by 157,295 this season.

The Valencia finale, the venue for a title showdown for the past two years, saw the biggest Saturday increase with an extra 23,971 fans attending to watch the Bagnaia vs (home star) Martin battle.

Only Termas de Rio Hondo and Mandalika saw less fans through the gate on Saturday this year, compared to 2022, although Argentina was effectively the same and still a healthy 60,000+.

Le Mans completed a clean sweep of the daily crowds by heading the Sunday list (116,692), closely followed by Assen. Sachsenring, Red Bull Ring, Valencia and Sepang pulled in 90,000+.

Sold-out venues in 2022 obviously had little to no extra capacity for further Sunday spectator increases.

Phillip Island was unsurprisingly the only significant Sunday drop this season, extreme weather forcing the grand prix to be moved to Saturday afternoon.

Qatar’s revamped Lusail circuit was again at the bottom of the attendance tables but recorded a big increase of 37, 078 fans over 2022 and a weekend total of 55,050 was by far its biggest yet...

Saturday MotoGP attendance 2023 vs 2022 Event Sat 2023 Sat 2022 Diff LE MANS 88,319 65,005 +23,314 SACHSENRING 86,518 86,202 +316 CIRCUIT RICARDO TORMO 85,811 61,840 +23,971 SEPANG INTERNATIONAL CIRCUIT 70,911 53,937 +16,974 CHANG INTERNATIONAL CIRCUIT 62,813 45,809 +17,004 TERMAS DE RÍO HONDO 62,664 63,659 -995 CIRCUITO DE JEREZ – ÁNGEL NIETO 62,375 44,997 +17,378 CIRCUIT BARCELONA – CATALUNYA 52,589 38,374 +14,215 RED BULL RING - SPIELBERG 49,137 45,553 +3,584 TT CIRCUIT ASSEN 46,276 30,480 +15,796 MISANO WORLD CIRCUIT MARCO SIMONCELLI 39,944 25,300 +14,644 AUTODROMO INTERNAZIONALE DEL MUGELLO 39,346 19,602 +19,744 SILVERSTONE CIRCUIT 39,110 32,897 +6,213 BUDDH INTERNATIONAL CIRCUIT (2023 Only) 35,381 N/A N/A AUTODROMO INTERNATIONAL DO ALGARVE 34,438 17,453 +16,985 PHILLIP ISLAND 32,450 30,811 +1,639 MOBILITY RESORT MOTEGI 23,279 16,682 +6,597 PERTAMINA MANDALIKA CIRCUIT 21,284 30,021 -8,737 LUSAIL INTERNATIONAL CIRCUIT 14,537 5,690 +8,847 MOTORLAND ARAGÓN (2022 Only) N/A 29,635 N/A CIRCUIT OF THE AMERICAS N/A N/A N/A

Sunday MotoGP attendance 2023 vs 2022 Event Sun 23 Sun 22 Diff LE MANS 116,692 110,003 +6,689 TT CIRCUIT ASSEN 105,842 104,244 +1,598 SACHSENRING 96,151 95,214 +937 RED BULL RING - SPIELBERG 93,519 92,035 +1,484 CIRCUIT RICARDO TORMO 93,044 92,166 +878 SEPANG INTERNATIONAL CIRCUIT 90,637 88,615 +2,022 CIRCUITO DE JEREZ – ÁNGEL NIETO 79,625 58,132 +21,493 MISANO WORLD CIRCUIT MARCO SIMONCELLI 79,424 56,981 +22,443 AUTODROMO INTERNAZIONALE DEL MUGELLO 77,921 43,661 +34,260 CHANG INTERNATIONAL CIRCUIT 75,699 76,856 -1,157 PERTAMINA MANDALIKA CIRCUIT 73,129 62,923 +10,206 TERMAS DE RÍO HONDO 72,118 67,092 +5,026 CIRCUIT BARCELONA – CATALUNYA 71,855 60,068 +11,787 AUTODROMO INTERNATIONAL DO ALGARVE 67,204 43,650 +23,554 BUDDH INTERNATIONAL CIRCUIT (2023 Only) 58,605 N/A N/A SILVERSTONE CIRCUIT 48,564 41,002 +7,562 MOBILITY RESORT MOTEGI 40,908 32,152 +8,756 LUSAIL INTERNATIONAL CIRCUIT 26,822 6,655 +20,167 PHILLIP ISLAND 19,787 40,197 -20,410 MOTORLAND ARAGÓN (2022 Only) N/A 37,846 N/A CIRCUIT OF THE AMERICAS N/A N/A N/A