Marc Marquez says he wants a factory team – what are his options?

Marc Marquez provided some interesting clues about his future MotoGP intentions during the Jerez weekend.

On the eve of his Spanish Grand Prix, the eight-time world champion - who sensationally walked out of Honda to join the satellite Gresini Ducati team this season - revealed:

“My goal is to do 100% to have a factory bike next year.”

Currently riding a year-old Desmosedici, the desire for an upgrade to the latest factory bike for 2025 wasn’t a surprise.

It would also fit with rumours that Gresini has a chance of acquiring such machinery, at least for one of its riders, should Pramac switch to Yamaha.

Alternatively, if Pramac, currently Ducati’s official satellite team, renews its Ducati deal, Marquez could still achieve the ‘factory bike’ goal by moving to Paolo Campinoti’s outfit for 2025.

But it was when quizzed on that prospect that Marquez gave away the biggest revelation of the weekend regarding his future plans, effectively telling Spanish media that he wasn’t just aiming for a factory bike, but a factory team.

“[Pramac] is a great team, which has factory bikes and has shown that it is capable of fighting for a World Championship, but it is not a factory team,” Marquez is quoted as saying.

“It is a good team... satellite, but it is not a factory team.”

Making clear that he has no contract commitments for next year and teasing that "I don't just have one option", the #93 acknowledged the Ducati is still “the most complete bike on the starting grid… [and] I understand it better and better.”

Given those words, Marquez’s number one goal would surely be the official Ducati seat alongside Francesco Bagnaia. A deal that would tick all of the boxes in terms of a factory bike, factory team and remaining on ‘the most complete bike’ in the form of the Desmosedici.

Sticking with Ducati would also mean Marquez could bring Gresini crew chief Frankie Carchedi with him to the official team and be able to build upon a year’s worth of experience on the Desmosedici.

But with Pramac’s current title leader Jorge Martin long making clear he will look elsewhere if not promoted to the factory Ducati team next season, and Bagnaia’s present team-mate Enea Bastianini also above Marquez in the early standings, such a move is not yet guaranteed.

So who else might Marquez’s management be negotiating with for the factory team goal?

Given their ongoing uncompetitive situations, a Japanese team - Honda or Yamaha - can surely be ruled out.

That would leave KTM and Aprilia as a potential Marquez back-up plan if he misses out at Ducati.

At Aprilia, all rider options are open with neither Maverick Vinales nor Aleix Espargaro confirmed beyond the end of this season.

The RS-GP is now a proven winner in the hands of both riders but, at 34, Espargaro is the oldest rider on the grid and has admitted he may contemplate stepping back to a testing role.

KTM looks more complicated for Marquez, barring the Red Bull personal sponsorship link, with Brad Binder signed until 2026 and rookie star Pedro Acosta assumed to be joining him next season, in a potential KTM-GASGAS seat-swap with Jack Miller.

Could KTM move Binder to Tech3 to make way for Marquez? It would be a major surprise, and Pit Beirer’s words during the announcement of the South African’s contract extension last season made clear they expect Binder to "stay in orange".

One thing Aprilia and KTM can (currently) offer Marquez over Ducati is the chance to make history as their first-ever MotoGP champion.

Marquez confirmed that now is the time to start talking for 2025, aware that doors could begin closing the longer he waits.

On the other hand, the biggest ‘words’ Marquez can offer are results and at his speed on the Ducati is improving with each round.

"It is obvious that contacts are being initiated around Jerez, Le Mans and Mugello,” Marquez said of a timeframe. “At the moment we have to be patient and I think I still have room to continue moving forward on the track."

It’s also worth remembering that Ducati was prepared to automatically promote Martin to the factory team this year, if he had won the 2023 title at the Valencia finale.

Admittedly Martin (like Bastianini) was still under contract to Ducati Corse, but it underlines that a Ducati champion will almost certainly be 'welcomed' at the factory team.

After falling from the lead of the COTA Grand Prix and Jerez Sprint, Marquez finished just 0.372s behind race winner Bagnaia after a thrilling late battle in the Spanish MotoGP race.

Marquez’s most recent MotoGP win was at Misano in 2021, his 59th and last for Repsol Honda. He is currently sixth in the world championship, 32 points behind Martin, with 37 points available at each race weekend.