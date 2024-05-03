Valentino Rossi: Pedro Acosta ‘a surprise for everybody’

‘A surprise for everybody’ - Valentino Rossi believes rookie sensation Pedro Acosta will be ‘difficult’ to beat in the future.

Valentino Rossi, MotoGP race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April
Valentino Rossi, MotoGP race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April

Pedro Acosta has already cemented himself as one of the best riders in MotoGP, just four rounds into his premier class career.

Valentino Rossi is no stranger to rookies coming into the class and fighting for race wins early in their career, as the nine-time world champion was beaten to the 2013 title by Marc Marquez. 

Rossi himself joined the premier class and was immediately competitive back in 2000, finishing second in the 500cc championship.

Calling Acosta’s rise ‘good for the sport’, Rossi said this about Acosta’s performances so far: “It is good for the sport because when a rookie arrives in the championship and fights for race wins, everybody starts to follow.

“I’m very curious to see where he can finish. The numbers Acosta has achieved in his career are very strange.

“He won two world championships in three years and he did something special.

“I know he is very strong in MotoGP, but I didn’t expect it to be so early. It is a bit of a surprise for everybody but good to follow. I think it will be difficult [battling] with him in the future.”

In terms of the championship fight in MotoGP this season, Rossi again mentioned Acosta as one of the outsiders.

However, the Pertamina Enduro VR46 Ducati team boss believes it will come down to Francesco Bagnaia or Jorge Martin.

“On paper the number one and two for the championship are Pecco [Bagnaia] and Martin,” Rossi told MotoGP.com.

“At this moment Martin is better. Also, Pecco has been unlucky sometimes and did some small mistakes, so Martin has a good advantage in the championship but the season is very, very long.

“You have a lot of riders that can fight for the championship. There’s a minimum of five or six. You also have Acosta, Vinales, so everything is open.”

