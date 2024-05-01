KTM tipped for shake-up with Pedro Acosta set for a bumper new contract

Pedro Acosta is reportedly in talks to sign a significant new contract with KTM.

The breakthrough star of the first four rounds of the 2024 MotoGP season has already done enough to be rewarded by his manufacturer.

Acosta’s current deal with KTM expires at the end of this year, but includes a clause to extend their partnership into 2025.

However, last weekend in Jerez, Acosta sat down with the brand’s big bosses to discuss a brand new contract, Marca report.

“They are not rushing,” the report states. “Because both parties know that they both want to reach an agreement and nothing around them distracts them.”

Other manufacturers have reportedly been interested in acquiring Acosta but KTM want to finalise a new deal by this summer, to “slam the door” on their rivals.

Fresh terms would mean Acosta is tied to KTM until the end of 2026, bring him in line with MotoGP’s other big players, such as Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati) and Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha), as well as KTM’s long-standing rider Brad Binder.

A new contract would also bring an enhanced salary, long-term stability and a greater status for the teenager.

Although KTM retain the decision to leave him in their Tech3 GASGAS team or promote him into the factory team next season, it is widely expected that Acosta will be given a step up.

Jack Miller, whose contract expires at the end of this year, would logically be the rider to be replaced.

From KTM’s perspective, giving Acosta a new deal would guarantee his future for an additional season.

Acosta would reportedly want to keep the same technical staff around him if he signs the contract and becomes a factory rider.

"What a team Pol Espargaro left me, I'm very comfortable with them," he was quoted.

Acosta became the third-young podium finisher in MotoGP this year.

His riding style and his likeable personality have caused him to send shockwaves through the paddock.