WorldSBK will make changes to keep ‘MotoGP on top’ in 2027

World Superbike will undergo a similar performance reduction to the MotoGP class in 2027 to ensure the production category maintains its distance from the premier class.

Amid concerns over record-breaking lap times and top speeds, MotoGP will cut engine capacity from 1,000 to 850cc in 2027. The removal of ride height devices and stricter limits on aero are also expected to lower performance of the prototypes.

Dorna’s chief sporting officer Carlos Ezpeleta said MotoGP manufacturers have estimated that lap times will initially increase by 1-2 seconds, with a greater impact on top speeds, which currently top 360km/h (223mph).

“From what the manufacturers are telling us, for the first year we could expect differences - and this depends hugely from track to track - of around 1-2 seconds,” Ezpeleta said.

“We are expecting a performance drop. That’s part of the reason why we are doing it. And we are expecting a bigger performance drop in top speeds at a number of circuits.

“Then, as always with technology, it will build up again as we move forward.”

Alvaro Bautista, Nicolo Bulega, Andrea Locatelli, Remy Gardner, Jonathan…

With that in mind, the World Superbike championship, also owned by Dorna, is set for a similar performance drop to maintain its ‘rank’.

The current difference between MotoGP and WorldSBK race lap records at places like Portimao and Jerez is around 1.2-1.5s.

“Superbike will sit within the ecosystem, within the same rank as it does now,” Ezpeleta said. “We’re already doing things, which is being led by the FIM.”

FIM president Jorge Viegas confirmed: “Obviously we want to have MotoGP on top and Superbike is meant to be stock bikes with some changes.

“We have also started working two years ago in changing the regulations in Superbike.

“Some things will happen very soon, but in a way that we keep a distance between MotoGP and Superbike.

“We are talking with all the manufacturers. We have more manufacturers in Superbike than MotoGP but it’s also great work being done.”

Tony Arbolino, Moto2 race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April

Another potential threat to MotoGP’s lap time superiority could come from its own intermediate Moto2 class, powered by 765cc Triumph engines, at slower circuits.

Of the four rounds so far this season, the closest Moto2 (now using Pirelli tyres) has got to the fastest MotoGP race lap is 3.5s at Portimao and Jerez. But the difference between the slowest MotoGP rider and the fastest in Moto2 was only 1.1s

Ezpeleta explained there is much more flexibility in terms of changing the Moto2 regulations as and when needed.

“It’s a conversation that we’ll have in due time with the FIM but the philosophy right now is that both Moto2 and Moto3 are working very well,” said Ezpeleta. “That is shown by how incredibly well the riders coming into the MotoGP class are doing.

“We don’t expect major changes in a short period of time. We will adapt when we think it’s necessary. As you know, in the MotoGP class we have five-year terms with the same regulations.

“That’s not the case in Moto2 and Moto3 where we are more flexible.”

Speaking generally, Viegas doesn’t believe fans will notice any visual difference in MotoGP performance from 2027.

“I’m convinced the show will not lose anything, on the contrary, more overtaking will be allowed and the fans will not notice if the riders do one second more a lap or not,” he said.