Every MotoGP rider ranked 1-10 for their season so far

Francesco Bagnaia - 9-10

Crash.net MotoGP editor Peter Mclaren said: "The form he's been in, winning the last four grand prix in a row leading up to the summer break. If you're Bagnaia maybe you wouldn't have wanted a break. There's not much more Pecco could have done."

WorldSBK/MotoGP report Robert Jones followed that up by saying: "I think a 9 is a fair grade. He's been the most consistent rider. The run of form he's been in lately and the way he has been winning; whether it was leading every session in Assen or applying pressure at Sachsenring and causing Martin to make a mistake, I think the way he's been riding makes him the best rider so far this season.

Enea Bastianini - 7.5-10

Crash.net social media manager and podcast host, Jordan Moreland said: "I've given him a 7.5 and I think that's a very good score here. We're seeing a lot more consistency. It's a bit frustrating because he's so fast as the end of races and I think this is why I didn't give him an eight. He has so much potential to win and it's been shown at the very end when everyone else is struggling. But if he did it a bit earlier if we have maybe won a few grand prix.

Jorge Martin - 8.5/8-10

Speaking about Martin, Moreland said: "It could have been higher but obviously the last round, he crashed out, but he's still right in there. It could have been a nine but an 8.5 and an 8 I think is fair.

Mclaren added: "It's been a bit tainted by the last couple of rounds and those mistakes, but when you take a step back and see where he is in the world championship; and I think that the one thing that jumped out at me in Sachsenring was the laps led. Martin and Bagnaia are on well over 100 and I think it's Vinales is on about 22.

Franco Morbidelli - 6-10

Discussing Morbidelli, Jones said: "It's been a season where you would sum it up as good considering the major point being he missed pre-season. Switching from the Yamaha to the Ducati, it's not like he was on the same bike and so missing out on those laps while learning a new bike; I think a grade of 6 or 7 is fairly accurate."

Maverick Vinales - 8-10

Moreland: "Maverick has been great this year! I've given him an eight. I think, compared to what we've seen in his first year on the Aprilia where there was flashes of brilliant, then last year was better, but this year I think the real Maverick has shown that pace he had at COTA which was untouchable."

Aleix Espargaro - 7-10

Mclaren: "I would say a 7/7.5. Announces his retirement and then wins the sprint at home, that alone I have to give him half a point more just for that. The question mark for Aleix is those injuries. What might he had done, we don't quite know."

Marc Marquez - 8/8.5-10

Jones: "I'm going to stick with an eight. I think he's been tremoundous. We sometimes get caught up with such high-end sports stars like a Marc Marquez and just think the change from Honda to Ducati would be nothing to someone like him. But with the amount of time he spent on a Honda it is a very big thing to overcome and the way he has adjusted to the Ducati, even when he had a long way to go in his adaptation process, fighting with the likes of Martin and Bagnaia from the get-go, I think he's been brilliant."

Alex Marquez - 7/10

Moreland: "I've given him a seven because I think it's been a similar year to last year. He won sprint races last year but I've been quietly impressed and I think he has cut out crashes.

Raul Fernandez - 7/7.5-10

Mclaren: "I think he's one of the my surprises of the year, as in positive surprises. I didn't see it coming. Taking the lead in Barcelona the way he did; it was like where has this come from, where has it been. That race might have been the turning point and the moment that keeps him in MotoGP."

Miguel Oliveira - 6/6.5/5.5-10

Jones: "A bit anonymous. A bit of a harsh score but I'm giving him a 5.5. It's one of those - we don't know everything behind the scenes, that's the caveat to this grade, but if we're just taking it from results and performance, I think more often than not he's been the fourth best Aprilia and given his experience and that he was brought in to lead that team, I think Fernandez has outshone him. Sachsenring was a great weekend for Oliveira, and this grade of a 5.5 will quickly go in the right direction if he has a few more races like that."

Fabio Quartararo - 7/10 - Alex Rins - 6.5/7-10

Moreland: "It's very difficult, but out of the Japanese manufacturers I think they have shown the most improvement and intention to improve by keeping Quartararo. I gave them both the same score. I think I'm going with 7 for both Yamaha riders and I've seen flashes; look at Rins at Mugello where he was so fast on the Friday and in the top three.

"The flashes Quartararo has shown, the pace is still there, both of them get a seven from me."

Brad Binder - 6.5/7-10

Jones: "We expected a lot more [from KTM]. At the end of last season KTM could have won the Valencian grand prix with both Binder and Miller but they both crashed out. That could have set the tone for this season. Binder was extremely competitive in Qatar where he took two second places and started the season with what we thought would be a championship contender. We all trust and believe that binder is one of the best riders on the grid. But it's kind of fallen apart in a few ways."

Jack Miller - 5.5/6.5-10

Jones: "For Miller he's not really got on with the bike this season. He had a much better season last year and I think he's looked a little bit rundown this season and doesn't seem to have enjoyed his second season at KTM."

Pedro Acosta - 8/9-10

Mclaren: "I think Acosta definitely deserves and eight. To be the top KTM against the likes of Binder and Miller is no mean feat. To be challenging Vinales as the best of the rest behind the Ducatis and we know the Ducatis are proving to be very formidable. I think that's fully deserved. As a rookie he hasn't made many mistakes."

Augusto Fernandez 5-10

Jones: "The big one is Augusto Fernandez, because we talk about some riders losing their seat but staying on the grid and how that can impact the grade and I think Augusto is a real contender to lose his seat in MotoGP and is probably the most likely. The performances just haven't been there."

Marco Bezzecchi - 5.5-10

Moreland: "This might be controversial but I have given Bezzecchi a 5.5. This time last year he had won I think he had won three grand prix, he looked so good on the GP22, yes we know that the jump to the GP23 has been difficult for the riders on the 22 to the 23, but there was so much expectation on Bezzecchi to lead VR46. He rejected that Pramac seat and the GP24. I don't know if he regrets that now but it has been a disappointing season."

Fabio Di Giannantonio 7.5-10

Moreland: "I think he has been really good. The adaptation to the GP23 has been really good, the only thing missing for Diggia is the podium. He obviously had a massive crash at Sachsenring last time but he looked pretty good until that point. I think a podium is around the corner for him."

Takaaki Nakagami - 5-10

Highlighting just how big Honda's woes are, Jones said: "If we go back to the Covid season Nakagami was fighting for wins and having his best year. Nakagami hasn't got the greatest CV in terms of MotoGP but they all have shown the potential to win and in Mir and Zarco's case they do have wins. They have been limited so much by Honda's situation and predicament that they're in."

Luca Marini - 5-10 / Johann Zarco - 5.5-10

Mclaren: "I think Zarco - he was way up in the top six of the championship this time last year so it's bee a big drop for him. The same for Marini, but all you can say is that they've kept the morale up. They're not criticising or moaning but the key thing is that they have to make progress."

Joan Mir - 6.5/7-10

Moreland: "I've given Mir a six purely because he's leading the 'Honda cup' we could call it. He has the most points but it's tough. They're struggling so much. You can see Mir is pushing so hard, saving front-end crashes all the time."