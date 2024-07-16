Ducati: Marc Marquez won factory seat after "showing us perfect attitude"

Ducati have been the manufacturer to beat throughout 2024, with only Maverick Vinales securing a MotoGP win (COTA) on another bike.

Francesco Bagnaia, Jorge Martin and Marc Marquez have been the standouts, while Enea Bastianini has also been very strong at times.

"We are really proud about the results of our teams and riders," said Davide Tardozzi when summing up the first half of their season to MotoGP.com.

"Jorge Martin and Pecco Bagnaia are really performing, but we have the second and third Ducati like Marc Marquez and Bastianini.

"As a company we are, again, so proud about the work of our engineers and teams."

While Ducati have been close to unbeatable, their riders haven't been without mistakes, as both Bagnaia and Martin have crashed out of winning positions.

Tardozzi spoke about this and said the lessons learned will only make them stronger: "I don't want to call misfortune and make mistakes. Mainly Barcelona and Pecco knows very well.

"Anyway, he is a champion and put this behind his shoulder and then the following day he was not crying but winning.

"Having said that, I think Pecco is the hardest with himself after mistakes. He took some excuses to the engineers and for the future we learn a lot from those mistakes and he is still growing.

"He is twice a world champion but is still working on himself to grow up on those things that are a matter of concentration.

"In Barcelona he was already too sure about winning. Sometimes you must be focused until the checkered flag."

Bagnaia will have a new team-mate next season in the form of Marc Marquez.

The eight-time world champion's performances since joining Ducati have been brilliant, but it's also the attitude he's shown away from the track that impressed Ducati before they chose to sign him.

Tardozzi said: "I think Marc steps into the Ducati field with the right attitude. He never asked us to have something more and unless Gigi Dall'Igna gave to him.

"He showed us a perfect attitude and that's why he will be the rider in the factory team in 2025."