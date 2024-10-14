“What Romano was able to do at Aprilia has been amazing”

When Aleix Espargaro joined Aprilia in 2017, the Spaniard finished just 15th in the MotoGP riders’ standings with the Noale factory languishing last in both the teams’ and constructors’ tables.

Honda meanwhile romped to the first of three successive MotoGP triple crowns, star rider Marc Marquez leading a perfect sweep of the riders’, teams’ and constructors’ titles.

But while the weaknesses of Honda’s RC213V were exposed in the aftermath of Marquez’s 2020 arm injuries, the RS-GP fully embraced the ride-height and aerodynamic era.

Aprilia kept ticking off new MotoGP milestones: A brief race lead at Phillip Island 2019, debut podium in 2021. Then came a first pole, MotoGP win and the world championship lead during a breakthrough 2022.

Although Andrea Iannone put the RS-GP into the lead for the first time, Espargaro was ahead of the Italian in the world championship.

Indeed, 2024 is the first time Espargaro has been regularly challenged by an Aprilia team-mate (Maverick Vinales), a factor that contributed to his retirement decision.

Aleix Espargaro, Romano Albesiano and Massimo Rivola

In the aftermath of Iannone’s drug ban, Espargaro earned the ‘Captain’ tag by carrying the RS-GP - a bike that three Moto2 riders declined to race in 2021 - to all its other major MotoGP honours.

Now finding itself in a similar rut to Aprilia’s earlier MotoGP years, Honda has not only signed Espargaro as a test and wild-card rider for 2025, but his crew chief Antonio Jimeniz and - the biggest surprise of all - Aprilia technical director Romano Albesiano.

Espargaro played down his own influence in HRC’s landmark decision to give such technical authority to a non-Japanese, but made clear how highly he values Albesiano.

“I knew they were looking to reinforce the Japanese technical team with a European. I know how good Romano is and how impressive what he did at Aprilia is,” Espargaro said.

“I believe a lot in the talent of Romano. I think with more time and more perspective will give more credit to what Romano and I achieved in Aprilia, sincerely. This is what I feel.”

Although MotoGP resources are a closely guarded secret, Aprilia is perceived to operate on one of the smallest manufacturer budgets, making the RS-GP’s progress even more impressive.

“What Romano was able to do these last 6-7 years in Aprilia has been amazing. Remarkable,” Espargaro added.

“We've grown these last two or three seasons, but the first ones were very difficult. He never gave up, he had a lot of ideas, he made the bike year by year better.

“I have always had a good relationship with Romano, a lot of respect to him, and I think it's like a present, to move to the biggest factory of this paddock with a lot of history.

“It's unbelievable, like a dream, to be the technical director of HRC.

“I think HRC doesn't have to change everything, they won a lot in the past with their way of work, but obviously today the Italian engineers are on top of the world, so to mix this will make Honda really really strong for next year.

“And once again, that Honda HRC put the target on Romano, myself as a test rider, my crew chief, one mechanic that's going to join me also, it means that we did a really good job in Aprilia in the past.

“So full credit to Aprilia, because we have to be very proud [of what we’ve all achieved].”

Maverick Vinales: “My era with Romano has been fantastic"

With Vinales also departing at the end of this season, for Tech3 KTM, and Fabiano Sterlacchini arriving in place of Albesiano, it’ll be a major shake-up for Aprilia.

“About Romano, I cannot speak technically because he is on such a high level that I will never be!” said Vinales.

“As a person he is calm, methodical and plans well so for sure this was a way that is easier for a rider to work compared to say the extreme changes of every time you go on the track.

“My era with Romano has been fantastic and with a really positive feeling.”

Espargaro insists the departures will not jeopardise the chances of his good friend and 2025 Aprilia signing Jorge Martin.

“The base of the bike is good, Jorge is a super-fast rider so I think it is also good on the Aprilia side,” Espargaro said.

“I'm happy for Aprilia, because they will make two steps,” he added.

“They signed new crew chiefs, they signed two new really talented riders [Martin and Marco Bezzecchi], new Technical Director who will push a lot more all the good engineers that are already in Noale. And Massimo [Rivola] is the best CEO of this paddock.

“Obviously it's not going to be easy, it's risky to change many things, but in this sport it's never anything easy. So I'm happy for Aprilia.”