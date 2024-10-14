‘V4 or Inline MotoGP engine, Yamaha needs rear grip’

There is much debate about what the new V4 engine program will or won’t bring to Yamaha’s MotoGP project.

After running an Inline4 configuration since the start of the MotoGP era, Yamaha - winless since mid-2021 - is launching a parallel V4 project to try and accelerate its recovery.

Since Suzuki’s departure at the end of 2022, Yamaha is the only MotoGP manufacturer not racing with a V4.

Remy Gardner, who made his third MotoGP appearance of the season for Yamaha at the recent Motegi round, also has V4 experience from his rookie 2022 campaign at Tech3 KTM.

“If I compare the two engines. The KTM was more linear. Even though I felt like it's still quite an aggressive engine,” Gardner said.

“I don't know if that [more linear KTM feeling] was electronics or just the engine character, but it was a little bit easier to ride. I had it ‘in my hand’ a bit more.

“At the moment, I am struggling with that [on the Yamaha]. Either it's too much or not enough. The electronics have a bit of a hard time controlling that as well.

“So [the Yamaha V4] could bring some positives to the project. But honestly, the biggest problem right now is rear grip.”

The Australian explained that if rear grip can be improved, via a V4 or any other means, then the electronics wouldn’t be so critical.

“Honestly, I don't think the electronics work in a hugely different way [if it’s an Inline or] V4,” Gardner said.

“Maybe they’d have to work a little bit less. Because electronics can only work so fast and there's things happening even quicker than that, mechanically, that it just can't keep up with at the moment.

“So [if the] grip situation was a bit better, [if] rideability was a bit better, the electronics wouldn’t be so on the limit to control everything and give that dull feeling that you don't like on the throttle.

“But Yamaha is working hard. I've seen it first-hand. I know they'll be pushing really hard this winter. I'm sure you'll start to see some stuff next year.”

In terms of a possible timeline for the V4, Factory Yamaha MotoGP rider Alex Rins has said: “If everything goes well, maybe we can have it [for the] middle of the season next year.”