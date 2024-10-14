‘V4 or Inline MotoGP engine, Yamaha needs rear grip’

“Honestly the biggest problem right now is rear grip”

Remy Gardner, 2024 Japanese MotoGP
Remy Gardner, 2024 Japanese MotoGP

There is much debate about what the new V4 engine program will or won’t bring to Yamaha’s MotoGP project.

After running an Inline4 configuration since the start of the MotoGP era, Yamaha - winless since mid-2021 - is launching a parallel V4 project to try and accelerate its recovery.

Since Suzuki’s departure at the end of 2022, Yamaha is the only MotoGP manufacturer not racing with a V4.

Remy Gardner, who made his third MotoGP appearance of the season for Yamaha at the recent Motegi round, also has V4 experience from his rookie 2022 campaign at Tech3 KTM.

“If I compare the two engines. The KTM was more linear. Even though I felt like it's still quite an aggressive engine,” Gardner said.

“I don't know if that [more linear KTM feeling] was electronics or just the engine character, but it was a little bit easier to ride. I had it ‘in my hand’ a bit more.

“At the moment, I am struggling with that [on the Yamaha]. Either it's too much or not enough. The electronics have a bit of a hard time controlling that as well.

“So [the Yamaha V4] could bring some positives to the project. But honestly, the biggest problem right now is rear grip.”

The Australian explained that if rear grip can be improved, via a V4 or any other means, then the electronics wouldn’t be so critical.

“Honestly, I don't think the electronics work in a hugely different way [if it’s an Inline or] V4,” Gardner said.

“Maybe they’d have to work a little bit less. Because electronics can only work so fast and there's things happening even quicker than that, mechanically, that it just can't keep up with at the moment.

“So [if the] grip situation was a bit better, [if] rideability was a bit better, the electronics wouldn’t be so on the limit to control everything and give that dull feeling that you don't like on the throttle.

“But Yamaha is working hard. I've seen it first-hand. I know they'll be pushing really hard this winter. I'm sure you'll start to see some stuff next year.”

In terms of a possible timeline for the V4, Factory Yamaha MotoGP rider Alex Rins has said: “If everything goes well, maybe we can have it [for the] middle of the season next year.”

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

RR
News
55m ago
Iconic road race set for long-awaited comeback with resurfacing planned
Tandragee 100
Tandragee 100
BSB
News
1h ago
Davey Todd wins Superstock title - but his BSB future is uncertain
Davey Todd
Davey Todd
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Jorge Lorenzo “didn’t accept” Marc Marquez’s MotoGP riding style
Jorge Lorenzo, Yamaha, 2013 Spanish MotoGP
Jorge Lorenzo, Yamaha, 2013 Spanish MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
F1
News
1h ago
Fernando Alonso texted Adrian Newey to pitch Aston Martin F1 move
Fernando Alonso and Adrian Newey will finally work together next year
Fernando Alonso and Adrian Newey will finally work together next year
BSB
News
1h ago
Glenn Irwin hints Tommy Bridewell feud led to “wingman” role in BSB finale
Glenn Irwin
Glenn Irwin

More News

MotoGP
News
1h ago
Pedro Acosta: “Same dynamic, but saving the crashes!”
Pedro Acosta leads, 2024 Japanese MotoGP Sprint
Pedro Acosta leads, 2024 Japanese MotoGP Sprint
WSBK
News
1h ago
Suzuka 8 Hours champion steps in for WSBK wildcard at Jerez
Tetsuta Nagashima
Tetsuta Nagashima
F1
News
2h ago
Kimi Antonelli reveals Lewis Hamilton discovery ahead of Mercedes F1 debut
Andrea Kimi Antonelli
Andrea Kimi Antonelli
F1
News
3h ago
Ex-Ferrari F1 boss explains why he would not have signed Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
WSBK
News
3h ago
Danilo Petrucci “exhausted” after securing WorldSBK ‘Independent’ title
Danilo Petrucci, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Danilo Petrucci, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose