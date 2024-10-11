MotoGP will still have calendar clashes with F1 under Liberty ownership

“Both F1 and MotoGP are currently taking each other’s schedules into account when planning”

Carmelo Ezpeleta, MotoGP 2024
Carmelo Ezpeleta, MotoGP 2024
© Gold and Goose

Dorna Sports CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta expects MotoGP and Formula 1 to work closer together on calendar creation under Liberty Media ownership, but clashes will remain.

Earlier this year, F1 owner Liberty announced it had purchased 86% of Dorna and MotoGP in a deal worth $4.2 billion, which is set to close at the end of 2024.

While Liberty has its own ideas about how to grow MotoGP, it has long stated it has no plans to strip the series of its identity amid fears from fans of it becoming like F1.

Both series have now revealed their 2025 calendars, with F1 set to race at 24 rounds next year and MotoGP provisionally at 22.

And while F1 released its 2025 schedule in April and MotoGP didn’t reveal its calendar until last month, there are nine weekends in which both series will clash.

In an interview with Spanish publication AS, Ezpeleta concedes that avoiding calendar clashes is difficult given how many races both series host now but this isn’t likely to change anytime soon under Liberty.

“It is very difficult not to overlap them because they have 24 rounds and we have 22, which take place between March and November,” he said about the calendars for F1 and MotoGP.

“There has always been good cooperation, and there will be even more now that Liberty Media is taking over the Dorna, but we will not be able to do without scheduling conflicts.

“Both F1 and MotoGP are currently taking each other's schedules into account when planning.

“We look at their calendar before we make ours, and now they look at ours before they make theirs. That wasn't always the case in the past.”

MotoGP is set to return to Hungary in 2025 at the new Balaton Park circuit, which is due to undergo upgrades to bring it up to standard.

The series is also set to return to Argentina following the race’s cancellation this year due to austerity measures taking funding away for the event. 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

WSBK
News
3h ago
Weather interrupts Nicolo Bulega’s Estoril World Superbike plan
Nicolo Bulega, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
WSBK
News
3h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu “ready in both conditions” at Estoril World Superbike
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
WSBK
News
5h ago
Go Eleven Ducati “really close” to WorldSBK 2025 rider announcement
Andrea Iannone, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK. - Gold and Goose
Andrea Iannone, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK. - Gold and Goose
© Gold & Goose
WSBK
News
6h ago
Yamaha WorldSBK boss admits Dominique Aegerter shoulder “still not strong enough”
Dominique Aegerter, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Dominique Aegerter, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
News
7h ago
MotoGP will still have calendar clashes with F1 under Liberty ownership
Carmelo Ezpeleta, MotoGP 2024
Carmelo Ezpeleta, MotoGP 2024
© Gold and Goose

More News

F1
News
7h ago
Toyota rule out F1 power unit supply or full-time return despite Haas deal
Toyota on track in 2009
Toyota on track in 2009
WSBK
Results
7h ago
Estoril World Superbike Friday Practice Results: Razgatlioglu dominant on Friday
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK. - Gold and Goose.
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK. - Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
8h ago
Helmut Marko: Yuki Tsunoda “a candidate” to join Red Bull in F1 2025
Yuki Tsunoda
Yuki Tsunoda
MotoGP
News
9h ago
How do you beat Francesco Bagnaia in a MotoGP race?
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati MotoGP Team, Japanese GP 2024
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati MotoGP Team, Japanese GP 2024
© Gold and Goose
MotoGP
News
9h ago
Brembo enters agreement to buy Ohlins Racing
Ducati MotoGP front wheel, 2024 MotoGP Dutch TT. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Ducati MotoGP front wheel, 2024 MotoGP Dutch TT. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose