How do you beat Francesco Bagnaia in a MotoGP race?

Dani Pedrosa says Francesco Bagnaia cannot be allowed “do his race” in a grand prix as his ability to control from the front in MotoGP is his key strength.

The MotoGP title battle is finely poised heading into the final four rounds of the campaign, with Jorge Martin leading Bagnaia by 10 points in another all-Ducati contest for the crown.

The reigning double world champion closed down the deficit to Martin last time out in Japan after winning the sprint and the grand prix, with Bagnaia leading every lap of the latter.

Bagnaia’s ability to control the pace from the front of races has been cited as his key strength by 31-time grand prix winner Pedrosa, who analysed on DAZN during the Japanese GP what his rivals need to do better.

“Watching these races, throughout the year, it is very easy to speak from my position in the saddle,” the KTM test rider and TV pundit said.

“But it is clear that you cannot let Pecco do his race. In this case [in Japan], Martin could not have done better [than second], because starting 11th he could not do better.

“But throughout the season we have seen a Bagnaia who manages to do this race, who achieves that one-second difference, and who is comfortable like that.

“He keeps the pace consistent, he has his bike very well prepared to do that, to manage the tyres.

“And then, the race becomes a bit more static, where those differences have already been generated at the beginning, and then it is difficult to counteract any distance that his rivals have.

“As we see, everyone rides the same. Some laps someone cuts a tenth, and in other laps he loses it. But the race, more or less, is already done.”

Pedrosa added: “You have to find a way to get him out of this zone where he is so focused, to create a few problems for him.

“That's where a Marc Marquez is strongest. Because if he's on your wheel, he manages to bother you and make you not have your race.

“In this case, Pecco is capable of having his race and then it is very difficult to beat him.”