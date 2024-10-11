Brembo enters agreement to buy Ohlins Racing

Ohlins has been bought by the Italian brakes company Brembo, the Italian company has announced.

The brakes manufacturer has entered into an agreement, worth $405 million (£310 million), in which it will complete the full acquisition of Ohlins Racing, according to a statement published by Brembo.

It’s an agreement that will “represent a marriage of two iconic brands, engendering iconic performance, iconic style, and a long history of racing success, from Formula One to MotoGP to NASCAR to downhill mountain bike racing,” an Ohlins statement reads.

Both Ohlins and Brembo are major brands in the MotoGP World Championship in particular, with Ohlins supplying suspension to four of the five manufacturers (Ducati, Aprilia, Honda, and Yamaha), and Brembo supplying brakes to all five.

Only KTM diverges from the norm on suspension. WP, which is owned by KTM, builds suspension for the RC16.

“Öhlins is a strong fit for Brembo,” said Matteo Tiraboschi, Brembo executive chairman.

“It is a world-renowned brand, with a solid business and an unrivalled reputation, both on the racetrack and the road.

“We welcome Öhlins to our Group as a great opportunity to expand our offerings for the automotive market. With this addition, we take another step forward in our strategy to provide integrated intelligent solutions to our customers, leveraging synergies across key technologies in the vehicle’s corner.”

Ohlins Racing CEO, Tom Wittenschlaeger, added: “As we join forces with Brembo, we are excited to unlock new growth opportunities and leverage our respective strengths and assets to drive innovation and deliver even greater value to our customers and employees.”